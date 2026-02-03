You can already pre-order Disney Lorcana Winterspell booster boxes at a steep discount

I never recommend burning trading cards to beat the winter chill; I always think the surge of joy you'll feel when pursuing those iconic chases is enough to warm your heart. Don't quote me on that, though, I'm not a scientist. Anyway, Disney Lorcana's new Winterspell expansion is almost here, buffing out the TCG with 204 extra cards - and right now, you can score a booster box full of packs cheaper than retail, before it's even out.

As someone who's more of a Pokémon TCG collector, I'm envious of Disney Lorcana. Not only does it deliver that childhood nostalgia we all crave, but it's also actually available. Imagine going to a retailer's website and ordering a booster box without hassle and stress. Lucky little buggers. Even luckier, you can get the upcoming set below retail price. That's unheard of on the Pokéside of TCGs, but as someone who dabbles in a bit of Lorcana collecting, that's fine by me.

Most of Disney's enormous list of characters can be found somewhere in Winterspell, with plenty of cards showing 'em clad in suitable cold weather settings, ready to give your Lorcana decks more seasonal bling. Stitch - Carefree Snowboarder showcases the adorable little alien embracing the icy weather with, surprise surprise, a snowboard. Amethyst decks can get Kristoff - Icy Explorer, fittingly shown cracking into a glacier with an ice pick (and Bewaring The Frozen Heart, presumably, though he looks pretty carefree about it, to be honest).

For me, though, Disney Lorcana Winterspell's best weapon isn't its great overall collection of cards, nor even the three new Iconic Rares to chase, but rather the nostalgia conjured up by its theme. OK, it's painfully cliché, and I'm playing right into the House of Mouse's hands here, but there's just something calming about watching a Disney movie in the comfort of your home while harsh winds and freezing temperatures are going on outdoors. Winterspell captures that neatly, making it rather compelling for me, compared to some earlier Lorcana sets.

If you're looking to score an entire Disney Lorcana Winterspell booster box ahead of launch, you can pre-order it for just $119.99 at Miniature Market. For reference, it's $143.99 at retail and is currently that same price on Amazon, so you're getting it for a steal ahead of release, saving a tidy 24 bucks. There are 288 cards total, in 24 packs, so you've got plenty to rip open.

Whether you want to discuss the magic behind Disney Lorcana or chat with other collectors from various TCGs, our Wargamer Discord is full of enthusiasts. That means Pokémon, Lorcana, and Star Wars Unlimited fans can all chat about their favorite trading card games or battle it out as to which is the best. No bias from me, I promise.