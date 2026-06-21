Become a god among ants in this indie TTRPG of arthropodic cults

Tabletop RPGs will probably involve some form of divine intervention at some point. There are the traditional cases of clerics, paladins and other such classes of the godly persuasion. You also have the JRPG-style clashes against gods, or at the very least, celestial-adjacent. However, it's rather rare for players to be the gods themselves. In this bizarre TTRPG, you finally get to be a god.

Kind of.

Divine Antervention is a competitive TTRPG of hilariously tiny stakes. The concept sprang from this Tumblr post arguing that ants should be able to summon humans as if they were Cthulhu. In Divine Antervention, you compete with other players to see who can form the largest cult of ants by any means necessary. Whip up your followers with a zeal that rivals the most devout of Warhammer 40k factions, and become the God-Emperor of Antkind.

The game runs on the Caltrop Core system, which primarily uses the humble d4. Given the size of the average ant cultists, it only makes sense to use the smallest of the dice family. You can check out the nitty-gritty of that system on itch.io here. As for how Divine Antervention's gameplay loop, there are essentially three playstyles.

You can be a benevolent god, focusing on miracles to expand your flock. You can be a trickster, twisting the miracles of other gods to your favor. Finally, you can be a ferocious deity, smiting rival cults with zealous fury. The lore and rules of Divine Antervention is rather light, so feel free to flavor it in whatever silly way you want. If you're wanting inspiration, read about these six seriously weird Dungeons and Dragons gods!

Personally, I would take inspiration from films such as Ant Bully, Antz and A Bug's Life. As a kid, much of the fun of these movies came from seeing how human society scaled against those of insects and other creepy crawlies. A spilled can of soda can become a cornucopia of ambrosia for ants. It's a fun concept and perfect for those one-shot game nights with friends.

You can check out Divine Antervention on itch.io here.

It's no cult (probably), but the Wargamer Discord does offer tons of community for tabletop fans.