DnD's most infamous dungeon gets reimagined as a skirmish game

WizKids has launched pre-orders for DnD Onslaught: Tomb of Horrors, a new expansion for its tabletop skirmish game. This adapts Gary Gygax's iconic 1975 module, and it offers "brand-new cooperative gameplay" to (hopefully) increase your chances of surviving the brutal dungeon crawl. The expansion will hit retail in February 2026.

Though it's a skirmish game that shares plenty of DNA with miniature wargames, a lot of Onslaught's mechanics are inspired by D&D. You'll play as adventurers with rules based on DnD classes and DnD races, and you'll attack and move on your turn using the same action economy rules as fifth edition. There's still a D20 for you to roll, but you'll be rolling two of them to sling a spell or swing a sword.

D&D: Onslaught first released back in 2023, and our miniatures expert Tim Linward called it "a great little wargame that will feel familiar and approachable to fans of DnD". However, his D&D: Onslaught review also lamented the high price point of the original core box. This was later remedied with the release of some slightly cheaper starter sets. If you want to play with the Tomb of Horrors expansion, you'll need to own at least one of these core boxes.

According to the pre-order page, Tomb of Horrors features randomly-generated maps that offer plenty of replayability. Characters and treasure cards from existing Onslaught expansions can be brought into the dungeon, but the Tomb of Horrors comes with plenty of unique maps, monsters, and cards. There's even a way to traverse the Tomb of Horrors alone thanks to solo mode.

