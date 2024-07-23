Try DnD’s top rival with a $1,768 content bundle for just $50

The new Pathfinder Humble Bundle has an overall value of $1,768 (£1,367.49), but is available right now for just $50 (£39.45). It’s one of the biggest bundles we’ve ever seen from Humble, netting you an enormous selection of 160 books – making it an ideal boost for established fans, and a superb value starter set for anyone who’s always wanted to give Dungeons and Dragons‘ crunchier cousin a try.

For those who have never heard of Pathfinder before, it’s an RPG that was made based on DnD’s 3rd edition. It distinguishes itself from its older sibling in lots of ways (read our Pathfinder vs DnD guide for a full run-down), but the TLDR explanation is: it’s much more complex, with more character creation options, and rules to apply to pretty much any scenario you can imagine. If that sounds appealing, you’ll not want to miss this chance to get 75 of the best Pathfinder books at 97% off.

They’re really just as good as the best DnD books, and this collection gets you a broad variety that encompasses a little bit of everything that Pathfinder has to offer. It has everything from the huge Pathfinder RPG bundle from earlier this year, with a whole 74 extra books thrown into the mix, plus the Quests of Doom 4 bundle that adds in another 18.

The Classic Pathfinder Mega Bundle Part 2 is genuinely one of the biggest Humble Bundles I’ve ever seen. Even the final total of 160 doesn’t count the separate volumes included in omnibuses as part of the package.

But what are these books? Well, you’ve got the Razor Crest adventure book, which is filled with pirate-themed quests on sunny shores. Eldritch Lairs brings you up against evil wizards and cultist priests. Meanwhile, Streets of Zobeck is an adventure that gives you a taste of urban life in the city where you’ll get caught up in the world of organized crime. These are just a few highlights.

They’re not all adventure books though. There are also bestiaries, handbooks, guides, and just about everything you need to become a Pathfinder pro. Thank goodness they’re digital copies so you don’t need to worry about buying a new bookshelf just to store them all.

Money raised through this Humble Bundle goes towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that works to grant the wishes of terminally ill children. So get this as a treat for yourself and know that you are helping to provide something desperately deserving of a treat of their own.

Planning to try Pathfinder for the first time? Read our guides to the Pathfinder races and all the Pathfinder classes available. They’ll help you get a handle of things as you wade into this exciting new world. Alternatively, our list of the best tabletop roleplaying games has other top-tier options to try.