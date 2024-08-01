DnD 2024 backgrounds feel totally different (and here’s how)

DnD 2024 backgrounds look a lot different from their 2014 predecessors. Dungeons and Dragons fans have been aware of this for some time, thanks to all the pre-release announcements Wizards of the Coast made about the 2024 Player’s Handbook. But we’ve now got a copy of said Handbook in our hands, and we can finally tell you (in detail) how DnD backgrounds are going to change.

Unlike the 2014 backgrounds 5e, One DnD backgrounds are now the source of a character’s ability score increases (rather than DnD races, which are now called ‘species’). Each option lists three ability scores, and you can give all three a +1 or assign a +2 and +1 to just two. Your background also decides your skill and tool proficiencies, starting equipment, and level-one ‘origin’ feat.

The new Player’s Handbook includes 16 2024 DnD backgrounds:

Acolyte

Ability scores Charisma, Intelligence, Wisdom Feat Magic Initiate (Cleric) Skills Insight and Religion Tools Calligrapher’s supplies

Clerics aren’t the only people who might dedicate their lives to a temple – anyone with the 2024 Acolyte background can make such holy claims. Your dedication is rewarded with a handful of starting spells from the Cleric spell list, as well as a prayer book, holy symbol, parchment, robe, and calligrapher’s supplies for your starting equipment. That starter set also gets you eight GP, but you can forgo the whole collection and start with 50 GP instead, if you like.

Honestly, we’re not huge fans of the DnD stats spread here. An Arcane Trickster Rogue might want to buff both Charisma and Intelligence, but it leaves their crucial Dexterity stat out in the cold. Clerics will avoid this one to dodge a slightly redundant feat, and Charisma casters are probably more concerned with boosting their Constitution than Intelligence or Wisdom.

Still, this is a roleplaying game, so go for this background if the flavor fits.

Artisan

Ability scores Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence Feat Crafter Skills Investigation and Persuasion Tools One kind of Artisan’s Tools

A 2024 Artisan once worked as a craftsperson, so it makes sense that they’d gain the all-new Crafter feat. This gives you proficiency with three extra sets of Artisan’s Tools, a 20% discount on any non-magical item you buy, and the ability to craft certain bits of equipment during a DnD long rest. Starting equipment (if you don’t take the 50 GP) includes the tool set you’re proficient in, 32 GP, traveler’s clothes, and two pouches for storage.

Few martial DnD character builds need you to buff Strength and Dexterity, but this background does lean towards those who choose weapons over magic. Unless you’re an Eldritch Knight, that is – buffing Strength and Intelligence from the get-go isn’t too shabby.

Charlatan

Ability scores Dexterity, Constitution, Charisma Feat Skilled Skills Deception and Sleight of Hand Tools Forgery Kit

The 2024 Charlatan is the obvious pick for a Rogue character, but Bards, Paladins, Sorcerers, and Warlocks might consider it too (for the stats, not necessarily the sneaky lifestyle). As befitting your tricksy status, you’ll start out with a Forgery Kit, costume, fine clothes, and 15 GP – or 50 GP, of course.

This is one of those backgrounds that might not fit your character, depending on your DnD alignment. But don’t panic – there are other backgrounds with similar stats that make more sense for lawful good lovers.

Criminal

Ability scores Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence Feat Alert Skills Sleight of Hand and Stealth Tools Thieves’ Tools

They say crime doesn’t pay, but the 2024 Criminal background proves them all wrong. Criminals get an incredibly useful set of tools, plus one of our favorite 5e feats (though Alert has been tweaked in the new rules). On top of this, they get two daggers, thieves’ tools, a crowbar, two pouches, traveler’s clothes, and 16 GP. As long as they don’t take the base 50 GP, that is.

We’d recommend this background for Rogues, Fighters, and Wizards. You’ll get the most out of the stat boosts available, and even though the skills might not be super relevant for a Wizard, everyone likes to go first in combat.

Entertainer

Ability scores Strength, Dexterity, Charisma Feat Musician Skills Acrobatics and Performance Tools One kind of musical instrument

Bards, Rogues, and the odd performative Paladin will make a beeline for the 2024 Entertainer background. Those musical instrument proficiencies might not mean much if you don’t need one as a spellcasting focus, but your Musician feat means you can play a song and give someone Inspiration during a rest. The starter kit also features two costumes, a mirror, perfume, traveler’s clothes, and 11 GP (or, as always, 50 GP).

Again, it feels a bit awkward to buff both Strength and Dexterity, so we expect most builds with this background to go for a +2/+1 combination. Martial DnD classes who moonlight as the party Face will have a lot to work with here.

Farmer

Ability scores Strength, Constitution, Wisdom Feat Tough Skills Animal Handling and Nature Tools Carpenter’s Tools

The 2024 Farmer is an entirely new background, and it comes with a solid feat that makes it suitable for a wide range of classes. Buffed Constitution and an increased maximum HP? Yes please.

Your starting equipment includes a Sickle, Carpenter’s Tools, Healer’s Kit, Iron Pot, Shovel, Traveler’s Clothes, and 30 GP. These are all very practical choices, but you can go for the 50 GP starter set if you aren’t keen.

Druids, Fighters, and even Clerics and Paladins have great cause to choose the humble Farmer background. This is also one of the very few background options that really suits the Barbarian class.

Guard

Ability scores Strength, Intelligence, Wisdom Feat Alert Skills Athletics and Perception Tools One kind of gaming set

If you want to start out with the Alert feat but hate the idea of playing a Criminal, you can take the 2024 Guard background instead. Its ability score increases aren’t particularly optimized for any class, but this background seems best suited to a martial Striker or a party Scout.

As for starting equipment, you can pick the 50 GP option or, instead, start with a spear, light crossbow, 20 bolts, a gaming set you’re proficient in, hooded lantern, manacles, quiver, traveler’s clothes, and 12 GP.

Guide

Ability scores Dexterity, Constitution, Wisdom Feat Magic Initiate (Druid) Skills Stealth and Survival Tools Cartographer’s Tools

The new 2024 Guide background feels ready-made for Monks, Rangers, and Fighters, and it might tempt the odd Cleric and Druid too. With stat boosts that benefit both spellcasting and martial classes, super useful proficiencies, plus that crucial Constitution buff, this looks like one of the most versatile background options in the new Player’s Handbook.

Your starting equipment here is either 50 GP or a shortbow, 20 arrows, Cartographer’s Tools, a bedroll, a quiver, a tent, traveler’s clothes, and three GP. You don’t have much cash to spend in the city, but you’re well prepared for long trips in the wilderness.

Hermit

Ability scores Constitution, Wisdom, Charisma Feat Healer Skills Medicine and Religion Tools Herbalism Kit

The 2024 Hermit is designed for classes that want to specialize in healing. To help you achieve this, the Healer feat has had a major overhaul. Now it lets you use a Healer’s Kit to heal someone as an action, meaning they can spend a Hit Point Dice and get a number of HP back that’s boosted by your proficiency bonus.

It was apparently asking too much to give the Hermit a Healer’s Kit straight out the gate, though. Instead, you can start with 50 GP or a quarterstaff, a Herbalism Kit, a philosophy book, lamp, oil, traveler’s clothes, and 16 GP. On the bright side, the Herbalism Kit can be used to craft a Healer’s Kit.

Merchant

Ability scores Constitution, Intelligence, Charisma Feat Lucky Skills Animal Handling and Persuasion Tools Navigator’s Tools

Want a free Lucky feat that now scales with your proficiency bonus? Pick the 2024 Merchant background. Between the handy Persuasion skill and the spread of stat boosts, Charisma casters are eating well with this background. Wizards can get in on the action too, though they’ll have less to do with the extra skill proficiencies.

If you don’t pick the base 50 GP, your Merchant can start a DnD campaign with Navigator’s Tools, two pouches, traveler’s clothes, and 22 GP. There’s not too much equipment to work with, but in true Merchant fashion, you can use money to solve your problems instead.

Noble

Ability scores Strength, Intelligence, Charisma Feat Skilled Skills History and Persuasion Tools One kind of Gaming Set

The 2024 Noble gets extra proficiencies thanks to their Skilled feat, making it an ideal background for Skill Monkeys like the Bard and the Rogue. Wizards who want to be serious know-it-alls should also apply for this background, as well as Fighters and Paladins who want to show off their excellent standing in society.

Instead of the basic 50 GP, you can start with a gaming set you’re proficient in, fine clothes, perfume, and 29 GP. All useful in a campaign that’s heavy on social intrigue and politics, but not as helpful for a dungeon crawl or wilderness trek.

Sage

Ability scores Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom Feat Magic Initiate (Wizard) Skills Arcana and History Tools Calligrapher’s Supplies

Characters who’ve spent extensive time in libraries should go for the 2024 Sage background. That’s usually the domain of studious Wizards, but Wisdom-based casters are also a prime choice here – especially as they can benefit from that Magic Initiate feat giving them access to the Wizard spell list.

Unless you take the base 50 GP, your Sage will start with a quarterstaff, Calligrapher’s Supplies, a history book, parchment, a robe, and eight GP.

Sailor

Ability scores Strength, Dexterity, Wisdom Feat Tavern Brawler Skills Acrobatics and Perception Tools Navigator’s Tools

We were a little nervous when we saw that the 2024 Sailor came with one of the worst feats from fifth edition. But Wizards of the Coast has made some tweaks, and Tavern Brawler is looking a little more appealing. Instead of a stat boost and the option to grapple, this feat now buffs your Unarmed Strike damage, lets you reroll 1 for said Unarmed Strikes, and can push enemies you damage five feet away.

The focus on unarmed attacks and Wisdom make this perfect for future Monk characters, or perhaps Barbarians who are keen to fight with their fists. There’s enough here for Dex-based martials like the Ranger and the Fighter to work with, too.

Scribe

Ability scores Dexterity, Intelligence, Wisdom Feat Skilled Skills Investigation and Perception Tools Calligrapher’s Supplies

The 2024 Scribe is hugely flexible thanks to its Skilled feat and spread of stats. Whatever class you choose, your character is wise, capable, and quick. We’re cooking up some Monk, Wizard, Ranger, and Fighter builds as we speak.

As for starting equipment, you can begin with Calligrapher’s Supplies, Fine Clothes, a lamp, oil, parchment, and 23 GP. Or you can go for the classic 50 GP option.

Soldier

Ability scores Strength, Dexterity, Constitution Feat Savage Attacker Skills Athletics and Intimidation Tools One kind of Gaming Set

The 2024 Soldier background is designed to be the ultimate martial option. Sure, most Fighters and Barbarians don’t need high Dexterity and Strength, but Athletics and Intimidation are classic skill options for these kinds of characters. Plus, the Savage Attacker feat is no longer limited to melee weapons – ranged fighters can now join in on the fun.

Unless you pick the 50 GP option, your Soldier will start out with a spear, a shortbow, 20 arrows, a gaming set you’re proficient in, a Healer’s Kit, a quiver, traveling clothes, and 14 GP. That’s some pretty sweet gear.

Wayfarer

Ability scores Dexterity, Wisdom, Charisma Feat Lucky Skills Insight and Stealth Tools Thieves’ Tools

Finally, there’s the 2024 Wayfarer. This is for everyone who wants to start with the Lucky feat but doesn’t want to play a Merchant. Wayfarers live on the fringes of society instead, often wishing for money rather than making much of it – think of them as siblings to the 5e Urchin. The stats and skills available here make this a great choice for Rogues, Monks, and Bards.

If you’re not tempted by the starting 50 GP, you can begin your game with two daggers, Thieves’ Tools, any Gaming Set, a bedroll, two pouches, traveler’s clothes, and 15 GP.

