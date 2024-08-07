Everything new about the DnD 2024 Bard

The DnD 2024 Bard sings the same songs you know from fifth edition, but some of the tunes have markedly changed. Magical Secrets, Bardic Inspiration, and the Bard subclasses have all had a costume change for the 2024 Player’s Handbook. And, thanks to an early copy from Wizards of the Coast, we can now confirm the final tweaks for the One DnD Bard.

If you want more information on the core rules, be sure to check out our 2024 Player’s Handbook review. We can also help you pick the right DnD 2024 background for your future Bard build, or show you when the Player’s Handbook will release in this year’s DnD release schedule.

DnD 2024 Bard features

Primary ability Charisma Hit point die D8 per Bard level Saving throws Dexterity and Charisma Skill proficiencies Any three skills Weapon proficiencies Simple weapons Tool proficiencies Any three musical instruments Armor proficiencies Light armor

A Bard begins with 90 GP or the following equipment:

Leather armor

Two daggers

Any musical instrument

Entertainer’s pack

19 GP

While these basic features are very similar to the Bard 5e, the weapon proficiencies are much stricter. Bards are no longer proficient with hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, or shortswords.

Level Proficiency bonus Class features Bardic Die 1 +2 Bardic Inspiration, Spellcasting D6 2 +2 Expertise, Jack of All Trades D6 3 +2 Bard Subclass D6 4 +2 Ability Score Improvement D6 5 +3 Font of Inspiration D8 6 +3 Subclass feature D8 7 +3 Countercharm D8 8 +3 Ability Score Improvement D8 9 +4 Expertise D8 10 +4 Magical Secrets D10 11 +4 – D10 12 +4 Ability Score Improvement D10 13 +5 – D10 14 +5 Subclass feature D10 15 +5 – D12 16 +5 Ability Score Improvement D12 17 +6 – D12 18 +6 Superior Inspiration D12 19 +6 Epic Boon D12 20 +6 Words of Creation D12

Bardic Inspiration

Level: One

The 2024 Bard still starts out with a pool of Bardic Inspiration die that can be given to another creature within 60 feet as a bonus action. Instead of ten minutes, a creature with a Bardic Inspiration die now has an entire hour to use it. They also can only use it after failing a d20 test, rather than before the DM declares a roll successful or unsuccessful.

As before, you use a Bardic Inspiration die by rolling it and adding the result to the d20 test you wish to affect. Also as in fifth edition, the Bard has dice equal to their Charisma modifier that they can hand out before they must take a DnD long rest.

At level one, this die is a d6. It becomes a d8 at level five, a d10 at level 10, and a d12 at level 15.

Spellcasting

Level: One

Bards can now swap DnD cantrips when they finish a long rest, and they can still swap one leveled spell when they gain a Bard level. The number of spells your Bard can prepare has been tweaked slightly – see the table below:

Spell slots per spell level Level Cantrips Prepared spells 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 4 2 – – – – – – – – 2 2 5 3 – – – – – – – – 3 2 6 4 2 – – – – – – – 4 3 7 4 3 – – – – – – – 5 3 9 4 3 2 – – – – – – 6 3 10 4 3 3 – – – – – – 7 3 11 4 3 3 1 – – – – – 8 3 12 4 3 3 2 – – – – – 9 3 14 4 3 3 3 1 – – – – 10 4 15 4 3 3 3 2 – – – – 11 4 16 4 3 3 3 2 1 – – – 12 4 16 4 3 3 3 2 1 – – – 13 4 17 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 – – 14 4 17 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 – – 15 4 18 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 – 16 4 18 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 – 17 4 19 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 18 4 20 4 3 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 19 4 21 4 3 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 20 4 22 4 3 3 3 3 2 2 1 1

DnD 2024 Bard spells

A huge number of Bard spells have been tweaked, so here’s the most significant changes:

Cantrips:

Blade Ward – Lasts for one minute and requires concentration. Instead of offering non-magical damage resistances, it now subtracts 1d4 from attack rolls made against you.

Dancing Lights – Illusion rather than evocation.

Friends – Range of 10 feet rather than Self. Instead of offering advantage on Charisma checks, creatures are now charmed by you if they fail a Wisdom save.

Light – Can no longer be avoided with a Dexterity save.

Mage Hand – Can be used as soon as it’s cast, no extra action required.

Starry Wisp – A new evocation cantrip with a casting time of an action and a range of 60 feet. You make a ranged spell attack against a target as you throw a ball of light at them, which deals 1d8 radiant damage on a hit. If you hit, the target emits dim light in a 10-foot radius and can’t become invisible. The damage increases by 1d8 at levels five, 11, and 17.

True Strike – Now an Instantaneous spell with no concentration, a range of Self, and a material component (a weapon you’re proficient in). You make an attack with that weapon as part of the spell, and the attack uses your spellcasting ability for attack and damage rolls. If you hit, you can choose to deal radiant damage. The attack automatically deals additional radiant damage when you reach level five (1d6), 11 (2d6), and 17 (3d6).

Vicious Mockery – Now deals 1d6 psychic damage, and the damage increases by the same amount at levels five, 11, and 17.

Level one:

Color Spray – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Also now an instantaneous spell that forces creatures in its 15-foot cone to make a Constitution save or be blinded until the start of your next turn.

Command – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Also an instantaneous spell, and if you’re targeting multiple creatures, they don’t have to be within 30 feet of each other.

Cure Wounds – An abjuration spell that restores 2d8 HP rather than 1d8.

Dissonant Whispers – You must be able to see your target, but it can now affect deafened creatures.

Healing Word – An abjuration spell that restores 2d4 HP rather than 1d4.

Sleep – Has a reduced range of 60 feet and requires concentration. Every creature you choose in a five-foot-radius sphere makes a Wisdom save or becomes incapacitated until the end of its next turn, when it can repeat the save. If it fails again, it’s also unconscious for the spell’s duration (one minute). Targets wake up if damaged or shaken awake as an action, and creatures that don’t sleep or can’t be exhausted automatically pass saves.

Level two:

Aid – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything).

Animal Messenger – Your chosen animal only delivers your message if it fails a Charisma saving throw.

Blindness/Deafness – Now a transmutation spell with a range of 120 feet.

Cloud of Daggers – You can now move the cloud as an action, and it deals damage at the end of a creature’s turn rather than the start.

Detect Thoughts – You can now sense a thinking creature that knows languages or telepathy if they’re within 30 feet. Arcana checks to end the spell are made against your spell save DC.

Enhance Ability – Other than the advantage on ability checks for a given stat, this spell gives no other benefits.

Enlarge/Reduce – Now has the additional ruling: “a thrown weapon or piece of ammunition returns to normal size immediately after it hits or misses a target”.

Enthrall – Now requires concentration, and targets who fail their Wisdom save have a -10 penalty to Perception and Passive Perception checks rather than disadvantage. Creatures you’re fighting automatically pass their save against the spell.

Heat Metal – You can only take a bonus action to deal extra damage if the object you targeted is still in range.

Hold Person – When targeting multiple creatures, they don’t have to be within 30 feet of each other (just in range of you).

Invisibility – Dealing damage in any way also ends the spell.

Lesser Restoration – Now a bonus action.

Mirror Image – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). You roll a d6 rather than a d20 for each remaining duplicate when an attack hits, and blinded creatures are now unaffected by the spell.

Phantasmal Force – Now deals 2d8 psychic damage, and it can affect undead and constructs.

Level three:

Bestow Curse – One option forces an affected target to take the Dodge action on its turn (when it used to do nothing).

Clairvoyance – Now a bonus action to switch between seeing and hearing.

Major Image – Casting with a spell slot that’s level four or higher removes the need for concentration.

Mass Healing Word – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). An abjuration spell that gives 2d4 HP and can affect undead and constructs.

Sending – A divination spell that can now target people described to you. Recipients can also block further messages.

Slow – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). The chance of a slowed creature’s spell failing when cast with a somatic component is 25 percent.

Stinking Cloud – Now inflicts the poisoned condition and prevents bonus actions.

Level four:

Charm Monster – When targeting multiple creatures, they don’t have to be within 30 feet of each other.

Compulsion – Now specifies that targets are charmed, but doesn’t specify if they’re able to take actions – they must just “use as much of its movement as possible” to move towards you.

Confusion – Targets can’t take reactions or bonus actions.

Dimension Door – No size restrictions for teleporation.

Fount of Moonlight – A new spell which costs an action and has a range of Self. For up to ten minutes (with concentration), you emit bright light in a 20-foot radius and dim light for a further 20-foot radius. This gives you resistance to radiant damage, and your melee attacks deal 2d6 extra damage. If you take damage from a creature you can see within 60 feet, you can force them to make a Constitution saving throw as a reaction, blinding them on a failure.

Freedom of Movement – Can be upcast to target multiple creatures.

Phantasmal Killer – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Gives targets disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls rather than the frightened condition.

Polymorph – Transformed creatures retain their alignment, personality, creature type, hit points, and hit point dice. They gain temporary hit points equal to the HP of the beast they were transformed into, and the spell ends early when there are no temporary hit points left.

Level five:

Animate Objects – Can now animate a number of objects based on your spellcasting ability modifier. Medium objects count as one, large as two, and huge as three. Upcasting increases the damage objects deal rather than how many you can animate, and size no longer determines the object’s armor class, Strength and Dexterity stats, or damage. You can no longer animate things attached to walls.

Dominate Person – No longer lets you spend an action to take total control of a target.

Dream – Can now affect Elves, but having a part of the target's body no longer gives them disadvantage on the saving throw.

Hold Monster – When targeting multiple creatures, they don’t have to be within 30 feet of each other.

Legend Lore – Plays a sad trombone if your target isn’t famous.

Mass Cure Wounds – An abjuration spell that heals 5d8 HP rather than 3d8.

Mislead – Spell ends if you deal damage, and you’re no longer blinded and deafened while using the double’s senses.

Rary’s Telepathic Bond – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything).

Yolande’s Regal Presence – New enchantment spell that costs an action, has a range of Self, and lasts for up to one minute with concentration. Creates a 10-foot emanation around you, and whenever a creature you can see enters that emanation or ends its turn there, it makes a Wisdom saving throw. Failure deals 4d6 psychic damage, makes them prone, and can push them 10 feet away. They take half damage only on a success, and the save is only made once per turn.

Level six:

Guards and Wards – Casting time is an hour rather than 10 minutes. If each effect is individually dispelled, the spell ends.

Heroes’ Feast – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Has a range of Self rather than 30 feet, and no longer lets you make Wisdom saves with advantage.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance – Targets must make a Wisdom save. They still dance until their next turn and use all their movement if they pass, but no other effects occur unless they fail.

Level seven:

Etherealness – Conjuration rather than transmutation.

Forcecage – Now requires concentration.

Mordenkainen’s Sword – Range is now 90 feet, and it now deals force damage equal to 4d12 plus your spellcasting ability modifier.

Power Word Fortify – A new enchantment spell that, as an action, shares 120 temporary HP between six creatures you can see within 60 feet.

Prismatic Spray – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything). Rays deal 12d6 damage rather than 10d6.

Symbol – The glyph it creates can be spotted with a Perception rather than Investigation check. The ‘hopelessness’ option has been removed, and the ‘discord’ option now requires targets to make a Wisdom save.

Level eight:

Antipathy/Sympthathy – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Sympathy gives creature the charmed condition as well as its usual effects. A creature that ends its turn over 120 feet away from the source of the spell’s effects can make a Wisdom saving throw to end these effects.

Befuddlement – A new spell that costs an action, has a range of 150 feet, and is Instantaneous. You blast a creature you can see and force them to make an Intelligence save, taking 10d12 psychic damage on a failed save (and half on a success). Failing also means they can’t cast spells or take Magic actions, and they must repeat the save at the end of every 30 days, ending the effect on a success. The effect can also be negated by Greater Restoration, Heal, or Wish.

Glibness – Enchantment rather than transmutation.

Power Word Stun – Targets with over 150 HP have their speed reduced to zero until the start of your next turn.

Level nine:

Power Word Heal – Ranged rather than Touch, and it can end the poisoned condition. Now an enchantment spell with no somatic component, and it can affect undead and constructs.

Power Word Kill – Creatures with over 100 HP take 12d12 psychic damage.

Prismatic Wall – Now on Bard spell list (like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything). Layers deal 12d6 damage rather than 10d6, and the wall has an armor class of 10.

True Polymorph – Transformed creatures gain temporary HP equal to their new creature shape’s HP, and they retain their original HP and Hit Dice. The spell ends early if there are no temporary HP left. If you turn an object into a creature and the spell lasts more than an hour, you no longer control the creature.

Expertise

Level: Two, Nine

As in fifth edition, you gain Expertise in two DnD skills you were already proficient with. You gain Expertise in two more skills at level nine.

Jack of All Trades

Level: Two

This ability is pretty much the same, allowing you to add half your proficiency bonus (rounded down) to any ability check you aren’t proficient in and that doesn’t use your proficiency bonus.

2024 Bard subclasses

Level: Three

The 2024 Player’s Handbook features four Bard subclasses:

College of Dance

Since this is an entirely new subclass, we’ve shared a dedicated College of Dance Bard guide – head there for more details.

College of Glamour

The Glamour Bard’s new, level-three Beguiling Magic feature means you always have Charm Person and Mirror Image prepared. Any time you cast an enchantment or illusion spell with a spell slot, you can force a creature you see within 60 feet to make a Wisdom saving throw. They’re charmed or frightened for one minute if they fail, repeating the save at the end of its turns. You’ll need a long rest or to spend Bardic Inspiration to use this ability again.

Mantle of Inspiration works as it did in fifth edition, but you now roll the Hit Dice you spend to activate the feature, and the hit points you share equal twice the result of the die. Additionally, this feature’s healing power no longer scales as you level up.

Mantle of Majesty now means you always have Command prepared, but otherwise it works as before. You can also spend a spell slot of level three or higher to restore its use without needing to long rest.

Unbreakable Majesty has also been tweaked. Creatures can now freely attack you, but if their attack hits, they must pass a Charisma saving throw or have their attack miss.

College of Lore

Lore Bards still get proficiency in three extra skills, but their Cutting Words ability now only triggers if a creature hits with an attack, makes a successful ability check, or rolls a damage die. Magical Discoveries now lets you learn two spells from the Cleric, Druid, or Wizard spell list (in any combination). You must have the right level spell slots to cast these spells, but you always have them prepared – and can swap them when you gain a Bard level.

Peerless Skill works largely as it did in fifth edition. However, if the roll you modify fails, you don’t use up your Bardic Inspiration die.

College of Valor

Combat Inspiration works as it did in fifth edition, but Martial Training now lets Valor Bards use DnD weapons as a spellcasting focus. Additionally, Extra Attack now lets you cast a cantrip with the casting time of ‘action’ instead of making an extra weapon attack. Battle Magic seems to work as it did before, but it no longer specifies that you have to cast a Bard spell to make your bonus action attack.

Ability Score Improvement

Level: Four, Eight, 12, 16

As in fifth edition, you choose one of the following:

+1 in any two DnD stats

+2 in any one stat

A DnD 2024 feat

Font of Inspiration

Level: Five

Font of Inspiration still restores all uses of your Bardic Inspiration on a short or long rest. It now also lets you spend a spell slot to regain a use of Bardic Inspiration (no action needed).

Countercharm

Level: Seven

Countercharm is now a reaction that you can use when a creature within 30 feet fails a saving throw against the charmed and frightened conditions. Thanks to countercharm, the target creature can re-roll their save with advantage.

Magical Secrets

Level: 10

Things have changed a lot since Magical Secrets 5e. Any time you level up and your number of prepared spells increases (see the spellcasting table above), your new prepared spells can be from the Bard, Cleric, Druid, and Wizard spell list. Anytime you replace a prepared spell, you can also swap it for a spell from any of these lists. All your prepared spells count as Bard spells.

Superior Inspiration

Level: 18

Superior Inspiration has been moved from level 20 to level 18, and it now restores two uses of Bardic Inspiration when you roll Initiative instead of one. This only triggers if you have two or fewer uses left when Initiative is rolled.

Epic Boon

Level: 19

You gain an epic boon feat from the list of DnD 2024 feats (see our guide for info on your options).

Words of Creation

Level: 20

The new capstone, Words of Creation, means you always have Power Word Kill and Power Word Heal prepared. When you cast either spell, you can target a second creature as long as they’re within 10 feet of the original target.

