Every change made to the DnD 2024 Fighter

We at Wargamer have fought tooth and nail (metaphorically) to bring you this first look at how the DnD 2024 Fighter will play in the brave new world of One DnD. The Fighter class has always been maligned as ‘boring’, but martial players know just how fun these warriors can be.

True, the Fighter 5e class never had the flair of those squishy spellcasters. However, with their reliable skills, powerful stats, and much higher adaptability than other DnD classes, Fighters will always have a part to play.

And, after weeks of analyzing and playtesting the new DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook, we can now explain exactly how Wizards of the Coast’s One DnD Fighter tunes up the class’s strengths -and gives it more options to play with (beyond just swinging a sword real well).

Here’s what changed with the DnD 2024 Fighter:

DnD 2024 Fighter traits

First, let’s study the most significant changes in Fighter’s level progression. Namely, Fighters now gain multiple uses of Second Wind and the Weapon Mastery feature (we’ll explain both in just a moment.)

Level Class features Second Wind uses Weapon Masteries 1 Fighting Style, Second Wind, Weapon Mastery 2 3 2 Action Surge (one use), Tactical Mind 2 3 3 Fighter Subclass 2 3 4 Ability Score Improvement 3 4 5 Extra Attack, Tactical Shift 3 4 6 Ability Score Improvement 3 4 7 Subclass Feature 3 4 8 Ability Score Improvement 3 4 9 Indomitable (one use), Tactical Master 3 4 10 Subclass feature 4 5 11 Two Extra Attacks 4 5 12 Ability Score Improvement 4 5 13 Indomitable (two uses), Studied Attacks 4 5 14 Ability Score Improvement 4 5 15 Subclass feature 4 5 16 Ability Score Improvement 4 6 17 Action Surge (two uses), Indomitable (three uses) 4 6 18 Subclass feature 4 6 19 Epic Boon 4 6 20 Three Extra Attacks 4 6

Wizards has given Fighters a more diverse choice of Starting Equipment than they once had, on top of multiple new features. Your 2024 Fighter will start the game with either a princely budget of 155 GP to buy your own gear, or your choice of two loadouts:

Option A – the two-hander:

Chain Mail

Greatsword

Flail

8 Javelins

Dungeoneer’s Pack

8 GP

Option B – the dual-wielder:

Studded Leather Armor

Scimitar

Shortsword

Longbow

20 Arrows

Quiver

Dungeoneer’s Pack

11 GP

Fighting Style

Level: One

Fighting Styles are now considered DnD 2024 Feats, complete with their own new feat category. Fighters can also change Fighting Styles whenever they gain a Fighter level. Generally, the Fighting Styles have remained the same, but there are a few notable changes:

Great Weapon Fighting turns damage rolls of 1 or 2 into a 3, instead of re-rolling.

turns damage rolls of 1 or 2 into a 3, instead of re-rolling. Protection now imposes Disadvantage on attacks made against the protected creature until the start of your next turn, provided you stay within five feet of the target.

now imposes Disadvantage on attacks made against the protected creature until the start of your next turn, provided you stay within five feet of the target. Thrown Weapon Fighting no longer has “You can draw a weapon that has the thrown property as part of the attack you make with the weapon” as part of its wording, because the 2024 PHB makes the draw part of the action, regardless of whether the player has Thrown Weapon Fighting or not.

no longer has “You can draw a weapon that has the thrown property as part of the attack you make with the weapon” as part of its wording, because the 2024 PHB makes the draw part of the action, regardless of whether the player has Thrown Weapon Fighting or not. Two-Weapon Fighting now requires the extra attack to use a weapon with the Light property to trigger the bonus damage.

Second Wind

Second Wind remains functionally the same, but gains multiple uses at higher levels. In addition, other features utilize Second Wind to trigger special effects, which we’ll detail later in their respective sections. A Short Rest will restore one use of Second Wind, while a Long Rest restores all of them.

Weapon Mastery

In addition to Fighting Styles, Fighters can now use the new DnD Weapon Mastery system to gain special effects for their favorite weapons.

Every martial class gets Weapon Mastery, and Fighters can master up to six weapons, more than any other class. Fighters can change the mastery for one of their weapons once per Long Rest – a little less flexible than the DnD 2024 Rogue, who can switch both of their two Mastery choices each Long Rest.

Since they’re particularly important for Fighters, here’s a table of what each Mastery property does (you can find the full details of which weapons have which Mastery in the guide linked above).

Weapon Mastery Property Benefits Cleave If you hit a creature with a melee attack roll with this weapon, you can make a melee attack roll against a second creature within 5 feet of the first within your reach. On a hit, the second creature takes the weapon’s damage, but don’t add your ability modifier to that damage unless that modifier is negative. You can make this

extra attack only once per turn. Graze If your attack roll with this weapon misses a creature, you can deal damage to that creature equal to the ability modifier you used to make the attack roll. This damage is the same type dealt by the weapon, and the damage can be increased only by increasing the ability modifier. Nick When you make the extra attack of the Light property, you can make it as part of the Attack action instead of as a Bonus Action. You can make this extra attack only once per turn. Push If you hit a creature with this weapon, you can push the creature up to 10 feet straight away from yourself if it is Large or smaller. Sap If you hit a creature with this weapon, that creature has Disadvantage on its next attack roll before the start of your next turn. Slow If you hit a creature with this weapon, the creature has Disadvantage on its next attack roll before the start of your next turn. Topple If you hit a creature with this weapon, you can force the creature to make a Constitution saving throw (DC 8 plus your attack modifier and proficiency bonus). If they fail, they are Prone. Vex If you hit a creature with this weapon and deal damage, you have Advantage on your next attack roll against the creature before the end of your next turn.

Action Surge

Level: Two

Action Surge remains much the same, but with one significant change: Fighters can no longer use the Magic action during the feature.

Tactical Mind

Level: Two

One of the biggest requests from Fighter mains was weaving Battlemaster elements into the entire class. After all, the 5th edition Battlemaster gave Fighters a deeper level of decision-making for the class. The DnD 2024 rules take steps towards that with several new Fighter features, starting with Tactical Mind.

When you fail an ability check, you can expend one use of Second Wind. Instead of restoring hitpoints, you can add the 1d10 to the ability check. If the check fails, the Second Wind use does not get expended.

Tactical Mind should help make Fighter a more versatile class.

Fighter subclasses

Level: Three (new features at levels seven, 10, 15, and 18)

Much like before, Fighters pick their subclass – or martial archetype – at the third level. The core subclass changes range from simple tweaks to surprisingly in-depth overhauls.

Battlemaster

Battlemaster has quite a few tweaks and reworks for 2024, but its tactical core remains the same. Student of War now grants an extra skill proficiency of your choice, provided they are available to the Fighter at Level 1.

Fighter level Subclass features 3 Combat Superiority (incl. Maneuvers), Student of War 7 Know Your Enemy 10 Improved Combat Superiority 15 Relentless 18 Ultimate Combat Superiority

Know Your Enemy now requires a Bonus Action and informs the player of immunities, resistances, and vulnerabilities. You can use this feature once per Long Rest or restore the use by expending a superiority die. Relentless has completely changed and now allows you to roll a 1d8 for a maneuver instead of a superiority die once per turn.

Battle Maneuvers mostly stays the same, but here’s a list of the reworks and tweaks:

Brace and Grappling Strike have been removed.

and have been removed. Maneuvers are no longer restricted to Weapon Attacks, and Unarmed Attacks can now activate Maneuvers.

are no longer restricted to Weapon Attacks, and Unarmed Attacks can now activate Maneuvers. Commander’s Strike no longer requires a bonus action.

no longer requires a bonus action. Evasive Footwork now lets you expend a superiority die to Disengage as a Bonus Action, in addition to its original function.

now lets you expend a superiority die to Disengage as a Bonus Action, in addition to its original function. Lunging Attack now reads, “As a Bonus Action, you can expend one Superiority Die and take the Dash action. If you move at least 5 feet in a straight line immediately before hitting with a melee attack as part of the Attack action on this turn, you can add the Superiority Die to the attack’s damage roll.”

now reads, “As a Bonus Action, you can expend one Superiority Die and take the Dash action. If you move at least 5 feet in a straight line immediately before hitting with a melee attack as part of the Attack action on this turn, you can add the Superiority Die to the attack’s damage roll.” Parry can now use the Strength modifier.

can now use the Strength modifier. Rally uses half your Fighter level instead of the Charisma modifier.

Overall, Battlemaster remains the same at its core, albeit with some quality-of-life changes to support more builds and offer more versatility.

Champion

The Champion remains as simple a subclass as ever, but overhauls and new features shake things up.

Fighter level Subclass features 3 Improved Critical, Remarkable Athlete 7 Additional Fighting Style 10 Heroic Warrior 15 Superior Critical 18 Survivor

Fighters gain Remarkable Athlete at the 3rd level instead of 7th and reworked completely. The feature now grants Advantage to Initiative rolls and Strength (Athletics) checks. In addition, Champions can move up to half their speed without provoking Opportunity Attacks after they score a Critical Hit.

In the absence of Remarkable Athletes, Champions get an additional Fighting Style at 7th level instead. At the 10th level, Champions gain Heroic Warrior, a feature that grants them Heroic Inspiration if they start their turn without one.

Finally, at the 18th level, Survivor has been reworked to grant two benefits. Defy Death gives you an Advantage on Death Saving Throws, and if you roll an 18 or 19, it counts as a 20. Heroic Rally lets you regain Hit Points equal to 5 + your Constitution Modifier if they are Bloodied (at or below half their total hit points) and have at least one HP remaining.

Overall, Champions have become beefier and gained new ways to fish for Critical Hits.

Eldritch Knight

Wizards has reworked most of Eldritch Knight’s features to support a more aggressive playstyle and efficient action economy.

Fighter level Subclass features 3 Spellcasting, War Bond 7 War Magic 10 Eldritch Strike 15 Arcane Charge 18 Improved War Magic

Spellcasting progression remains the same as 5e but without the early-level restriction of abjuration and evocation spells: you still take spells from the Wizard list; still get two cantrips at levels three to nine and three from level 10 onwards; and your prepared spells and spell slots are unchanged from the 5th ed table:

Spell slots per spell level Fighter level Cantrips Prepared Spells 1 2 3 4 3 2 3 2 – – – 4 2 4 3 – – – 5 2 4 3 – – – 6 2 4 3 – – – 7 2 5 4 2 – – 8 2 6 4 2 – – 9 2 6 4 2 – – 10 3 7 4 3 – – 11 3 8 4 3 – – 12 3 8 4 3 – – 13 3 9 4 3 2 – 14 3 10 4 3 2 – 15 3 10 4 3 2 – 16 3 11 4 3 3 – 17 3 11 4 3 3 – 18 3 11 4 3 3 – 19 3 12 4 3 3 1 20 3 13 4 3 3 1

Eldritch Knights can now swap out cantrips and spells whenever they gain a Fighter level. Weapon Bond has been renamed War Bond, and Fighters cannot bind themselves to weapons attuned to another creature.

At the 7th level, War Magic lets you replace one of your attacks with a cantrip, provided the casting time costs an Action. Improved War Magic lets you replace up to two attacks with a level 1 or 2 Wizard spell, provided the spell costs an action.

Eldritch Knights didn’t get many new toys, but the rework does make them a potent martial threat with more magical versatility.

Psi Warrior

The esoteric Psi Warrior subclass is practically unchanged in the 2024 Player’s Handbook for Dungeons and Dragons.

Fighter level Subclass features 3 Psionic Power 7 Telekinetic Adept 10 Guarded Mind 15 Bulwark of Force 18 Telekinetic Master

A Short Rest now restores one Psionic Energy die, and at the 18th level, they always have Telekinesis prepared. That’s really about it, which may imply that Wizards feels the broader Fighter class changes benefit Psi Warrior plenty enough.

We at Wargamer still wish Wizards gave Psi Warrior evil force lightning.

Tactical Shift

Level: Five

Whenever you activate Second Wind with a bonus action, you can move up to half your speed without provoking Opportunity Attacks.

Indomitable

Level: Nine

You can now add a bonus equal to your Fighter level when rerolling a failed saving throw with Indomitable. You gain extra uses of Indomitable at Level 13 and Level 17.

Tactical Master

Level: Nine

Whenever you attack with a weapon you’ve mastered, you can replace its Mastery property with Push, Sap, or Slow for that attack.

Studied Attacks

Level: 13

If you miss an attack roll against a creature, you have advantage on your next attack roll against them before the end of your next turn.

Epic Boon

Level: 19

Every class now gets an Epic Boon at the 19th level, a reward once exclusive to 20th-level characters during high-level adventures. Check out our 2024 DnD feats table to see what Epic Boons fit your playstyle best.

Overall, the Fighter class became more versatile in 2024 thanks to several new features and the expansion of staples like Second Wind. Hopefully, these changes silence the criticisms of martials as a ‘boring’ class, although it’s never been boring to stab things in a cool way.

Overall, the Fighter class became more versatile in 2024 thanks to several new features and the expansion of staples like Second Wind. Hopefully, these changes silence the criticisms of martials as a 'boring' class, although it's never been boring to stab things in a cool way.