DnD previews for the 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide are coming at last

Wizards of the Coast is finally lifting the cloak of invisibility from the next version of the Dungeons and Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide.

DnD 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide cover art - a giant red daemon with a single horn spreads its wings, and arcs pink lightning between its hands
Dungeons and Dragons 

Wizards of the Coast has announced that it will finally start previewing the contents of the new Dungeons and Dragons 2024 edition Dungeon Master’s Guide. The presentation ‘Everything you want to know about the Dungeon Master’s Guide’ will be available on the official DnD YouTube channel on Tuesday October 1, with the ‘Intro to Bastions’ following on Thursday October 3.

WotC hasn’t indicated whether these will be videos or livestreams, nor the start times. Based on past performance for DnD reveals, these are likely to debut at 9am PT / 12 noon EST / 5pm BST.

This will be the first fans have heard anything new about this key DnD book since June, when WotC revealed it would include in-depth coverage of the retro DnD world of Greyhawk, as well as a whole chapter devoted to player bases called Bastions.

DnD 2024 Dungeon Masters guide - evil minions standing in front of a throne

With the DMG approaching fast on the DnD release schedule, we should expect these previews to be substantial. The preview videos for the DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook revealed just about every feature of the revised DnD classes, so a comparable depth of coverage of the Dungeon Master’s Guide seems likely.

The main thing we want to know is: what’s the point of the new DMG? Who is going to find it useful? The DnD 5e DMG was a repository for Magic Items, the source of the utterly-ubiquitous ‘variant human’ DnD race, and a collection of rules systems for managing less common adventuring activities. It’s a fairly useful set of tools for a DM, but not an amazing introduction to a sometimes daunting game role.

DnD 2024 Dungeon Masters guide - animated skeletons with glowing blue fire in their eyes

We know that the new DMG will feature a playable campaign, and examples of how to design and annotate adventures, so perhaps it has a slightly more abstract focus on the art of DMing as well as the specifics of creating mechanically interesting challenges for the players.

If you are thinking about donning the DM’s robe and hat for the first time, Wargamer’s guide about how to be a DM is full of great advice.

