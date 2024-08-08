What’s changed for the DnD 2024 Sorcerer class

The DnD 2024 Sorcerer hasn’t seen the same drastic makeover as other Dungeons and Dragons classes, but the new Player’s Handbook has still changed plenty. And now that we’re allowed to talk about our early readthrough of the new rules, we can tell you exactly how. Below you’ll find a thorough look at the One DnD Sorcerer, and what the class will look like in 2024.

To compare DnD classes, check out our guide to the Sorcerer 5e. Or, if you want to know more about the new rulebook, here’s our DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review.

DnD 2024 Sorcerer class features

Primary ability Charisma Hit point die D6 per Sorcerer level Saving throws Constitution and Charisma Skill proficiencies Choose two from Arcana, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Persuasion, or Religion Weapon proficiencies Simple Armor proficiencies None

Sorcerers start with 50 GP or the following equipment:

Spear

Two daggers

Arcane focus (crystal)

Dungeoneer’s pack

28 GP

The Sorcerer’s weapon proficiencies have gotten a lot more flexible, but that isn’t the only thing that’s changed…

Level Proficiency bonus Class features Sorcery Points 1 +2 Spellcasting, Innate Sorcery – 2 +2 Font of Magic, Metamagic 2 3 +2 Sorcerer Subclass 3 4 +2 Ability Score Improvement 4 5 +3 Sorcerous Restoration 5 6 +3 Subclass feature 6 7 +3 Sorcery Incarnate 7 8 +3 Ability Score Improvement 8 9 +4 – 9 10 +4 Metamagic 10 11 +4 – 11 12 +4 Ability Score Improvement 12 13 +5 – 13 14 +5 Subclass feature 14 15 +5 – 15 16 +5 Ability Score Improvement 16 17 +6 Metamagic 17 18 +6 Subclass feature 18 19 +6 Epic Boon 19 20 +6 Arcane Apotheosis 20

Spellcasting

Level: One

The basic rules for spellcasting work pretty much as they did in fifth edition. The table below shows how many spells you can have prepared, how many cantrips you know, and how your spell slots change with a DnD level up. You can replace a spell you know with another Sorcerer spell when you gain a level in this class.

Spell slots per spell level Level Cantrips Prepared spells 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 4 2 2 – – – – – – – – 2 4 4 3 – – – – – – – – 3 4 6 4 2 – – – – – – – 4 5 7 4 3 – – – – – – – 5 5 9 4 3 2 – – – – – – 6 5 10 4 3 3 – – – – – – 7 5 11 4 3 3 1 – – – – – 8 5 12 4 3 3 2 – – – – – 9 5 14 4 3 3 3 1 – – – – 10 6 15 4 3 3 3 2 – – – – 11 6 16 4 3 3 3 2 1 – – – 12 6 16 4 3 3 3 2 1 – – – 13 6 17 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 – – 14 6 17 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 – – 15 6 18 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 – 16 6 18 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 – 17 6 19 4 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 18 6 20 4 3 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 19 6 21 4 3 3 3 3 2 1 1 1 20 6 22 4 3 3 3 3 2 2 1 1

Innate Sorcery

Level: One

As a bonus action, you can trigger the following effects for one minute:

The spell save DC of your Sorcerer spells increases by one

You have advantage on Sorcerer spell attack rolls

This can be used twice before you need a DnD long rest.

Font of Magic

Level: Two

You gain access to Sorcery Points, the class’ signature resource. You can spend Sorcery Points to create a spell slot as a bonus action, or you can spend a spell slot to create Sorcery Points with no action required. The table below shows the conversion rate for these resources at different levels:

Spell slot level Sorcery Point cost Minimum Sorcerer level 1 2 2 2 3 3 3 5 5 4 6 7 5 7 9

You regain all Sorcery Points after a long rest, and extra spell slots you created disappear at that time.

Metamagic

Level: Two, 10, 17

Metamagic works very similarly. You gain two of the Metamagic options below, and you can spend Sorcery Points to activate them and modify your spellcasting. Unless specifically stated, you can only use one option on a spell. You can also swap a Metamagic option you know when you gain a Sorcerer level.

Careful Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

Careful Spell works as it did in fifth edition, but it has new rules to further prevent friendly fire. You still choose a number of creatures to protect from your spell’s saving throw (equal to your Charisma modifier). However, as well as automatically succeeding on the save, your protected targets take no damage if they would otherwise take half damage.

Distant Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

As in fifth edition, you can double a spell’s range if its original range was at least five feet. Alternatively, you can give a Touch spell a range of 30 feet.

Empowered Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

Just like in the 2014 rules, you can reroll damage dice equal to your Charisma modifier. You must use the new rules, but you can use this Metamagic option even if you’ve already applied one to the spell.

Extended Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

This option still doubles a spell’s duration (maximum 24 hours). The 2024 version also gives you advantage on saving throws you make to maintain concentration on the affected spell.

Heightened Spell

Cost: Two Sorcery Points

Heightened spell’s cost has been reduced to two Sorcery Points. It also gives a target of your choice disadvantage on all saves against your spell (rather than just the first).

Quickened Spell

Cost: Two Sorcery Points

As in fifth edition, you can change the casting time of a spell to a bonus action. However, the 2024 rules specify that you can’t use this option if you’ve already cast a level one or above spell on that turn. You also can’t cast one after modifying a spell with Quickened Spell.

Seeking Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

Like in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Seeking Spell lets you reroll a d20 when you miss with a spell attack roll (you must use the new result). You can use this option even if you’ve already modified the spell with a Metamagic option. The only real change here is that Seeking Spell now costs one Sorcery Point instead of two.

Subtle Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

You can still use Subtle Spell to cast a spell without its verbal, somatic, or material components. However, the 2024 rules say that you can’t ignore any material components that are consumed by the spell or that have a specific cost.

Transmuted Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

This works exactly as it did in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. You can change the DnD damage type of your spell to acid, cold, fire, lightning, poison, or thunder damage.

Twinned Spell

Cost: One Sorcery Point

In the 2024 rules, Twinned Spell can only be used if the spell you’re casting is capable of targeting additional creatures when cast with a higher-level spell slot. The Metamagic option lets you increase the ‘level’ of the spell without actually spending a higher spell slot, meaning you can target additional creatures.

2024 Sorcerer subclasses

Level: Three

The 2024 Player’s Handbook features four DnD Sorcerer subclasses:

Aberrant Sorcery

The Aberrant Sorcerer’s spell list is identical to the one found in fifth edition. Their Telepathic Speech (now a level-three feature) functions the same as before, except it no longer ends if you become incapacitated. Now the spell lasts its full duration or until you use the ability to telepathically speak with someone else.

Psionic Sorcery works as it did in fifth edition, but spells still require material components if they have a specified cost or are consumed by the spell. Psychic Defenses and Revelation in Flesh are also identical to their 2014 versions.

Clockwork Sorcery

The Clockwork Sorcerer’s spells are the same as in fifth edition. Restore Balance is now a level-three feature, and you can use it a number of times equal to your Charisma modifier (rather than your proficiency bonus) before you need to finish a long rest. All other subclass features are as they were in the 2014 rules.

Draconic Sorcery

Draconic Resilience is now a third-level feature, and it immediately increases your HP maximum by three (instead of one). Additionally, while not wearing armor, your armor class now equals 10 plus your Dexterity and Charisma modifiers. The 2024 Draconic Sorcerer now has its own list of spells they always have prepared:

Sorcerer level Spells 3 Alter Self, Chromatic Orb, Command, Dragon’s Breath 5 Fear, Fly 7 Arcane Eye, Charm Monster 9 Legend Lore, Summon Dragon

Elemental Affinity now means you’re always resistant to your chosen damage type, with no need to spend Sorcery Points. Otherwise, it works largely as before.

Your Dragon Wings can now be dismissed as a free action, and they’re no longer restricted by DnD armor. They provide a fly speed of 60 feet, and you must finish a long rest or spend 3 Sorcery Points if you want to use the ability again.

The new Dragon Companion capstone lets you cast Summon Dragon without a material component. You can cast it without a spell slot once per long rest, and you can modify the spell so that it doesn’t require concentration. However, removing the need for concentration means the spell will only last for one minute.

Wild Magic Sorcery

Wild Magic Surge is now a level-three feature, and the player chooses when to roll for a surge rather than DM. Surges now trigger on a 20, and spells you might cast thanks to your surge still require concentration. There are fewer Wild Magic Surge options, and many of them have been tweaked in the 2024 rulebook.

Tides of Chaos (now at level three) works mostly as before, but the ability replenishes on a long rest or when you cast a Sorcerer spell with a spell slot. If the latter triggers, you automatically roll for a Wild Magic Surge. Bend Luck and Controlled Chaos both work as they did in fifth edition.

Finally, there’s the new capstone, Tamed Surge. After you cast a Sorcerer spell with a spell slot, you can create an effect of your choice from the Wild Magic Surge table. Apart from the final row (which lets you regain HP, spell slots, or Sorcery Points, depending on a dice roll), you can choose any of the effects.

Ability Score Improvement

Level: Four, Eight, 12, 16

As in fifth edition, you choose one of the following:

+1 to two DnD stats

+2 to one stat

A DnD 2024 feat

Sorcerous Restoration

Level: Five

The Sorcerer 5e’s level-20 capstone is now a level-five feature. When you finish a short rest, Sorcerous Restoration lets you regain Sorcery Points equal to half your Sorcerer level (rounded down). This can’t be repeated until you finish a long rest.

Sorcery Incarnate

Level: Seven

The new Sorcery Incarnate feature means that, if you have no Innate Sorcery uses left, you can spend two Sorcery Points as part of your bonus action to activate it. While Innate Sorcery is active, you can also use two Metamagic options on a spell instead of one.

Epic Boon

Level: 19

You choose one epic boon feat from the list of DnD 2024 feats (see our guide for your options).

Arcane Apotheosis

Level: 20

While Innate Sorcery is active, you can use one Metamagic option on each turn without spending Sorcery Points.

For more new rules, here’s how DnD 2024 backgrounds have changed. We can also tell you about the brand-new mechanic, DnD weapon mastery.