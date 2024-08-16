All the best and worst weapons in DnD 2024

When it comes time to build a Dungeons and Dragons character, the choice of weapon can have a massive impact on the role they fill in the party. That’s even more true in DnD 2024, thanks to new and overhauled rules for weapons – so we’ve gone through the whole roster to work out the best, worst, and what’s in between.

This isn’t quite a guide to every weapon in the new version of Dungeons and Dragons: we’ve picked out the top-tier, the runners-up, those that have had the biggest glow since they appeared in the DnD weapons 5e list, and the few stinkers we can’t see a purpose in.

These are the best and worst weapons in DnD 2024, and everything else that’s changed:

How have weapon properties changed in DnD 2024?

The ‘Heavy’ weapon property has changed in DnD 2024. Previously, Small characters had disadvantage on attack rolls made with Heavy weapons. The DnD size of a character no longer matters; instead, you suffer disadvantage unless you have at least Strength 13 (for a melee weapon) or Dexterity 13 (for a ranged weapon).

Then there are the new DnD Weapon Mastery properties. All weapons gain an additional property that can only be used by characters who have mastered the weapon. Some DnD classes gain Weapon Mastery as a class feature at first level, and any character can get it via the new DnD 2024 feat ‘Weapon Master’.

What is the best Weapon Mastery property?

What is the best weapon mastery property depends a lot on the situation you’re in, the character that you’re playing, and the other properties of the weapon that it’s attached to. However, we do have a general ranking of all the Weapon Mastery Properties, from best to worst:

Nick is exclusively a property of light weapons, and allows a character that has mastered the weapon to make a second attack during their attack action for free, rather than as a follow-up Bonus action. With so many class features now requiring Bonus actions, Nick is an incredible boon for combat characters. Graze will be very familiar to anyone who played a fighter in DnD 4th edition. When you miss with a graze weapon, you deal damage equal to the ability modifier you used for the attack roll. This will finish off weakened enemies and force spellcasters to make Concentration tests to sustain their best spells. Vex – when you hit with a Vex weapon, you get advantage on your next attack against the target. This is a simple and reliable way to proc a Rogue’s sneak attack, fish for critical hits, and increase your combat accuracy. Sap – A target hit by a Sap weapon suffers disadvantage on its next attack roll before your next turn. This is a very useful single-target debuff for enemies that rely on attack rolls. Cleave – once per turn, after attacking and hitting an enemy with a cleave weapon, you can make a free follow up attack into another target that’s also within range and within 5’ of the initial target. Positive strength modifiers don’t apply to the damage on the second attack. It’s great for clearing hordes, but it relies on having multiple enemies in range. Topple can knock creatures prone, though they get a Constitution save to resist the effect. This both hinders an opponent’s movement and grants you and your allies an easier time hitting them in melee. However, the kinds of enemies that will be right up in the front lines are also likely to have high Constitution saves. Push moves a large or smaller enemy away from you by 10’. Defensively, this helps a character to clear away a single opponent, or sculpt the enemy formation to your advantage. If you regularly battle enemies without flying speeds near cliffs, push becomes a lot more powerful. The target gets a Constitution save, however. Slow weapons reduce the speed of enemy creatures they hit by 10’. This is most effective on ranged weapons. It’s great in a chase, and will be most useful against slow but powerful enemy melee combatants.

The best DnD 2024 Weapons

The best DnD 2024 weapons aren’t substantially different from those in 5th edition, though the few changes are notable:

Scimitar

The scimitar has the incredible Nick weapon mastery property, making it the premier choice for two weapon fighters keen to put out an absurd number of attacks. It remains the Ranger’s go-to choice.

Greatsword

The greatsword gains the excellent Graze mastery property, ensuring you absolutely always deal damage with it. It was always more reliable at dealing damage than the greataxe – now it even deals damage when you miss.

Dagger

The dagger retains all the features that made it great in DnD 5th edition – it’s a light finesse weapon that can be thrown – and gains the incredibly potent Nick Weapon Mastery feature. It remains the rogue’s best friend.

Glaive

Polearm masters, your time has come. While reach has always been useful for controlling the battlefield, the addition of the Graze weapon mastery to the glaive means it will always deal damage, even on a miss. This combines beautifully with reach – wounded enemies and spellcasters skirting through your area of control are in trouble.

Halberd

Yet more good news for polearm masters – the halberd gains the Cleave Weapon Mastery property. Though this feature isn’t as good as Graze, being attached to a weapon with a 10’ reach means you’re much more likely to be able to make use of the situational bonus attack it can grant.

Longsword and War Pick

There’s a whole pack of versatile weapons that can be wielded in one hand for d8 damage or two hands for d10. The longsword and warpick both have Sap Weapon Mastery property, a strong defensive trait that gives the target hit disadvantage on their next attack. A great choice for defensive Fighters and Paladins.

Shortbow

While the shortbow doesn’t have the damage output of a longbow, it has gained the Vex Weapon Mastery property. Hate missing with your expensive enchanted ammunition? Land a hit with a regular arrow to Vex your target, and enjoy advantage on your next attack roll.

Hand Crossbow

The hand crossbow remains totally janky, and making use of it relies on taking the Crossbow Mastery feat so that you can wield one in each hand and reload them without having your hands free. The addition of the Vex Weapon Mastery means that once you start pincushioning an enemy, your attacks will keep on hitting. A compelling option for Assassins.

Runners up DnD 2024 weapons

These weapons aren’t bad, per se, but their advantages are more situational than the top tier options.

Greataxe

As ever, the greataxe is slightly cooler and slightly less powerful than the greatsword, dealing D12 instead of 2D6 damage, and having the awesome (but less useful) Cleave weapon mastery property

Maul

The maul has similar stats to the greatsword but has the Topple weapon mastery property instead of Graze. Knocking an opponent prone will feel badass, but the target gets a Constitution save; and if you’re clashing head to head with the enemy fighting line, it’s likely that they have a good Constitution save.

Light Hammer

The light hammer is a simple weapon that’s almost identical to the dagger, including having the new Nick Weapon Mastery property. The thing is, the Paladin, Fighter, Barbarian, Ranger, and Rogue can all master Scimitars if they want to – and at low levels when cash is a problem, the Rogue and Ranger want to use Finesse weapons, while the Strength based characters have great options for single attack weapons.

Shortsword

Now that the scimitar has the Nick property, the shortsword falls behind its running mate. It has the – admittedly still rather good – Vex property, which grants you advantage on your next attack against a target you hit with the weapon. But advantage just isn’t as good as attacking twice.

Handaxe

The ever reliable light, one-handed, strength based handaxe is in much the same position as the shortsword, but it also has a throwing range. That versatility makes it a little better than the fancier sword, but still doesn’t give it the edge over the scimitar.

Longbow

The longbow remains as good as ever if you’re looking for a ranged weapon you can fire as many times per turn as you have attacks, but it’s gained the generally mediocre ‘Slow’ Weapon Mastery property.

Light Crossbow

The light crossbow retains its role as the go-to ranged weapon for Bards and Wizards who didn’t pick any direct damage spells. It gains the Slow Weapon Mastery trait, but they’ll never get to use it.

Most improved DnD 2024 weapons

These weapons have had such a glow-up that, while they’re not the best, they’re well worth considering for niche builds.

Trident

The trident has gone up a damage die, from D6 to D8 (with the option to deal D10 damage when wielded two handed). As it’s a thrown weapon, it’s the only ranged weapon with the Topple weapon mastery. Topple forces a target hit to take a Constitution save or be knocked prone.

Though it’s less useful against front-line enemy bruisers, since you can throw a trident you can use it to reach out and touch the enemy’s squishy backline. Chuck a trident at an enemy skirmisher to slow down their hijinks, or at an enemy flyer to introduce them to falling damage.

Spear

Always a versatile weapon (literally) for characters who aren’t proficient in martial weapons, the spear is now a compelling backup option for the Fighter thanks to its Sap Weapon Mastery property. Creatures hit by Sap suffer disadvantage on their next attack roll. A very useful tool to lob at an enemy when closing for a fight.

War Pick

We’ve already noted the war pick is now one of the best weapons, but it’s also had one of the biggest glow-ups. The new Sap Weapon Mastery is solid, but the fact it’s a Versatile weapon is a new addition and makes it much more compelling.

Lance

The lance has had a big overhaul. Its damage dice drops to D10, but it now no longer inflicts disadvantage on attack rolls made against targets closer than 10’. It’s a two-handed weapon unless you’re mounted.

It also has the Topple weapon mastery, which is generally weak but will be great for unhorsing mounted opponents. While it’s still a situational weapon (the situation is ‘sitting on top of a horse’), it feels better suited for that situation.

The worst DnD 2024 weapons

The worst DnD weapons are mostly the same as they were in the last edition – with the notable addition of the DnD 2024 guns, a new addition to the player’s handbook that also kind of suck.

Club

The club has gained the Light property, meaning you can attack with one in each hand, but unlike the light hammer or dagger you can’t throw it. It is at least cheap.

Whip

The poor whip gained the Slow mastery property, which makes thematic sense, but is also pretty rubbish. It will at least be light to hang from a high level fighter’s belt.

Blowgun

The blowgun remains a slow, low-damage vessel for poison darts. Take a shortbow.

Firearms

The musket and pistol are both expensive, high damage, martial ranged weapons, with relatively short effective ranges. Though they have Mastery Properties, any character that can master them almost certainly won’t want to since the Loading property means they can’t make extra attacks.

These might have made good backup weapons for spellcasters, but as they’re Martial weapons, that’s not an option. Making them martial weapons is also a huge flavour fail: blackpowder weapons changed the face of war specifically because you didn’t need martial prowess to learn to use them.

Check out our DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review if you want to know more about what’s changed in the system – DnD races have been overhauled totally, for a start. If you want to know when to expect this book, the new Dungeons Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual, check out our guide to the DnD release schedule.