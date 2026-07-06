This D&D fan sculptor is giving away free 3D models of the ENTIRE Monster Manual - for the second time!

If you've got access to a 3D printer and want a specific model for your next Dungeons and Dragons game, then the chances are good that you'll be able to get the file you need - for free - among the creations of independent sculptor MZ4250. For the last 12 years he's made 3D models of D&D monsters and heroes and given them away for free - and his current project is to work through the entirety of the 2025 edition of the Monster Manual.

Between 2014 and 2021, MZ4250 (IRL name not available) created models for every entry in the 2014 Monster Manual; in February 2025 he started work on the new version of the book. At the time of writing he's making his way through the 'Ms': Maraliths, Medusas, and Modrons aplenty.

In total, he's made over 6000 digital models, which aren't just limited to monsters; if you want a miniature for any combo of the DnD classes and DnD races, chances are good he's made that too. You can find his work distributed across a variety of platforms, including MyMiniFactory, Printables, Thingiverse, Makeronline, and Patreon.

According to a recent post on his Patreon, MZ4250 says he was inspired to start sculpting by his now-wife Jen: "she introduced me to 3D printing, and proposed I make a mini for our D&D game". He says "I had a degree in art but [hadn't] practiced in years given I was focused on my military and government career". Although he was initially reluctant, after he gave it a try he was hooked, and within five years he was able to leave government work and become a full time artist.

MZ4250 is supported by 7,700 paying Patreons. Every model that he makes which incorporates any elements of Wizards of the Coast's IP is made available freely, under WotC's fan content policy. Patreon subscribers at various tiers get access to a Google Drive which contains all the models in one place for convenience; generic fantasy models without WotC IP which they can print and sell commercially; and access to a special corner of his Discord to pitch new designs.

I genuinely love to see this - MZ4250's subscribers are supporting him as an artist, and he's supporting the wider D&D community. MZ4250 even releases the rigged Blender files for his creations, giving other creators access to these poseable digital dolls for other purposes like animation or even game development. If you've printed any of MZ4250's miniatures I'd love to see pictures in the Wargamer Discord Community!