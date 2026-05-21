This $15 3D printing bundle gets you 1300 bucks worth of the best D&D miniatures I've ever seen

If you're a D&D dungeon master, wargamer, or miniature painter with access to a 3D printer, you owe it to yourself to check out the Dungeon Masters Role-Playing Essentials bundle that's currently live on Humble Bundle. For $15 (£13.22), you get over 300 miniatures ranging from tiny mushroom men to colossal demons, plus 30 terrain sets, from two talented indie sculptors, Hayland Terrain and Warp Miniatures.

Rather than providing character minis for all the most common DnD classes and DnD races, the miniature selection in the bundle leans hard into two themes: monsters, and goofy little guys. There are caricature recreations of the Fellowship of the Ring, Halfling versions of Geralt of Rivia and the band Tenacious D, weird little monks, and frog-folk aplenty.

Then there are small armies of lizardfolk, blighted ogres, medusae, orcs, and more demons than you can shake a 10 foot pole at. All models are provided as digital files and you will need a resin 3D printer to actually print them. The deal is live on Humble Bundle until 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST on Tuesday, June 2.

I've already bought the pack. My justification to myself is that I can use the Cat Wizard and Rabbit Elf (clearly inspired by some classic Hero Quest figures), a Bullywug Flower Witch (a frog person riding on a flying leaf!) and a Rogue Raccoon, in games of Burrows and Badgers. But really, I'm just a sucker for Warp Miniatures' models.

Warp Miniatures is a UK based independent studio that won the UK Games Expo 2026 Judges' Choice award for best miniature range. Founder and lead sculptor Alex Huntley has a flair for characterful minis with big expressive faces, and he uses techniques from classic cartoon animation like squash and squeeze to create exceedingly dynamic looking sculpts.

He started as an old-school physical sculptor, and his digital minis retain a classic hand-sculpted aesthetic. I may have no use for a Bullywug Monarch riding a giant axolotl, or a Pig-Faced Orc warlord on a Wyvern, but I still want to print them. They're the kind of characterful designs that inspire me to build encounters around, or start yet another miniature army.

Having said how much I love Warp Miniatures, I'll add that there are some great kits from Hayland Terrain in the bundle. The Behemoth Wyvern and War Mammoth in particular would make for excellent boss-fights.

But it's Hayland's scenery that I'll be printing. I'm building a board representing a massive, multi-storey tree city at the moment. The bundle contains a variety of interior fittings for a fantasy city - from library shelves to a blacksmith's forge - that will be invaluable for bringing it to life.

If you pick this bundle up and print off any of the miniatures, come and share them in the Wargamer Discord community! I'd love to see what you do with these designs.