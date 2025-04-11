Get 50 awesome 3D printable DnD minis for less than a cab fare

Personally, I wasn’t prepared for the joy I found in 3D printing minis for DnD and Warhammer at home – but, like most non-technical gamers, I suck at 3D modelling my own stuff, so I like to sniff out and buy packs of STL files on discount. And boy, is this Humble Bundle a doozy, with 50 assorted characters and monster models at a 94% discount on store price.

The Adventures and Adversaries Humble Bundle contains 50 ready to print STL files for a varied set of tasty DnD characters, villains, and monsters – including suitable PC minis for several DnD classes, and nice representations of various DnD races (whether you use them for friendlies or enemies is DM’s choice, of course). It comes from Next Level Miniatures, a small design studio out of Fenton, Missouri.

You also get two original PDF DnD books thrown in for good measure: Rappan Athuk, a challenging, dungeon crawl adventure supplement; and Lairs of the Under Realms, a compendium of short adventures featuring some of the monsters you’re getting mini STLs for.

As usual with a Humble Bundle, you’re getting a ridiculous level of discount versus buying the minis direct from Next Level’s store – the full 52-item bundle will set you back just $20 / £15.50, down 94% from the combined list price of $346 / £267.74.

And, as usual, your cash gets split between Humble, Next Level Miniatures, and a chosen charity. This time it’s One Tree Planted, a Vermont, USA based carbon offsetting organization that promises to plant one tree for every dollar it gets in donations.

If you haven’t joined the 3D printing revolution just yet, we can thoroughly recommend it. The best 3D printers for miniatures are cheaper and easier to use than ever – and, even if you’re not specifically in the game to divest from buying expensive first party kits for miniature wargames, 3D printing your own minis and terrain is a fantastic hobby in its own right.

