Get loads of DnD books, maps, and VTT assets at 97% off - if you’re quick

Everybody loves a grab bag, and the 5E Adventures, Crafting, Monsters and VTT Assets Bundle features exactly what it says on the tin. Instead of focusing on any singular adventure or theme, this bundle focuses on DnD 5e resources meant to enhance tables with fresh experiences.

It’s hard to pick a favorite from the DnD 5e bundle given the sheer variety, but Endless Encounters: Dungeons is a strong contender. With so much focus on the grand adventure, some DMs may struggle to glue all their set pieces together. The Endless Encounters: Dungeons book features dozens of fun and unique DnD 5e encounters to spice up the in-betweens of your campaign.

This bundle is also a joy for DMs who primarily host virtual games. The bundle features seven of the best DnD 5e books, with virtual tabletop assets included. There are also over a hundred unique tokens representing DnD monsters included in the bundle for maximum immersion.

Finally, all these DnD 5e adventures need to take place somewhere, and the bundle fortunately comes with a dozen DnD maps. These run the gamut from sandy coasts to bustling cities, giving DMs easy access to beautifully crafted maps for any adventure.

Here are some of the other notable books included in the 5E Adventures, Crafting, Monsters and VTT Assets Bundle:

Deck of Dirty Tricks Vol. 1

The Ultimate Bestiary Series

The Ultimate NPCs Series

The Ultimate Guide to Foraging, Harvesting and Natural Discovery

The Ultimate Guide to Alchemy, Crafting, and Enchanting

The 5E Adventures, Crafting, Monsters and VTT Assets Bundle sale lasts until Saturday, February 1, 2025. Money raised through the bundle goes to the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, an organization dedicated to protecting the legal rights of comic creators in the United States.

If you want some more focused DnD experiences, check out our list of the best DnD campaigns. For those that want some one-and-dones, the best DnD one shots 5e article should scratch that itch. If you’re on the player side of the table, our guides to DnD classes and DnD races can help get you ready for your next game.