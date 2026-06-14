DnD 5.5e set to replace the Essence 20 system for Renegade after poor sales

When the average person thinks tabletop RPG, their minds inevitably wander to Dungeons and Dragons. This popularity means a huge playerbase, but it's a double edged sword. Every alternative TTRPG fan knows how tough it can be to move players away from the D&D system. That's how you get things like Cyberpunk 2077 in DnD 5e, despite Cyberpunk already being a TTRPG itself. This is the dilemma faced by TTRPG publisher Renegade as they shift to DnD 5.5e products.

Renegade, publisher of TTRPGs for established brands such as Power Rangers, GI Joe and Transformers, announced they would be moving away from their homegrown system, Essence 20. The company will now focus on creating products within the D&D 5.5e system. Iconic characters such as the Red Ranger and Snake Eyes must now use DnD classes for their builds.

As for why this was done, Renegade reasoned this move would be a "lower barrier to entry" for the "larger player base" of D&D 5.5e. On paper, it's easy to see the appeal of the decision. The properties that Renegade has under its wing are all very popular, especially amongst older players. Popular IP plus popular brands theoretically means more sales. As the DnD release schedule shows a steady stream of products, Renegade clearly hopes the same for itself.

That said, it's not as clear cut as it looks. The flip side of popularity is an oversaturated market. Renegade will enter a space already filled to the brim with sourcebooks inspired by the very brands they own. In some cases, fans even prefer these homages as they allow for more creativity.

I've always valued originality on the tabletop. D&D 5.5 is fun, but I get so tired seeing certain IPs forced into its narrow ruleset. D&D 5.5 is a great system when it's used for what it was intended for. That being, high fantasy action. Why not Cartoon Action Hour for Transformers or Mutants and Masterminds for Power Rangers? There are so many systems out there just waiting to be played.

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