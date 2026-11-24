It's official: star Dungeons and Dragons player Aabria Iyengar returns to Critical Role campaign 4 on December 3. To celebrate her comeback, we're getting a two-episode arc for the Soldiers' table, airing on December 3 and 10. These are incredibly small, "intimate" tables that focus on Thaisha Lloy's relationships and perspective. Basically, we get some one-on-one time with Thaisha (and a few NPCs) before she rejoins the campaign proper.

Naturally, we've got a lot of questions for Iyengar. She became a mother during her break from actual play, and she returns to the table with a whole new perspective. Here's what she had to say about family life, Thaisha Lloy as a character, and what to expect from these Soldiers table episodes:

WG: Your life has changed a LOT while you've been away from Critical Role, so let me start with the obvious question: how are you and your family doing?

AI: Oh, thank you! We are doing so good. It's been such a joy to get to slow down and enjoy the early months of motherhood. It's been nice to have some soft time off, and now I'm at the point where I'm telling my baby stories - I'm really, really missing storytelling. But it's a really fun, full circle moment, where you spend your days telling stories, and now there's a little person you can spend your days telling stories to.

Has becoming a mother changed how you view Thaisha as a character?

Oh my gosh! Absolutely. It feels funny now to have created a character with such strong ties to motherhood.

This wasn't a pregnancy out of nowhere, though - it was a science project, and thank goodness we live in a modern world where fertility can be a process over time. It's been a conversation in my private life for a while. There's something really fun you occasionally get to do with RPGs, which is like 'I'm not gonna go to therapy about it; I'm gonna play my way through it and see how that feels'.

It's very interesting to have built a character that is so tied to motherhood, but also has a life outside of it. That's a thing I've been personally wrestling with - inside therapy, actually!

Coming back to [Thaisha] now is very interesting, because I have different thresholds for what I find anxiety-driving and personally perilous. I find harm to children viscerally stressful now. We've got some major PCs imperiled by the narrative, and I spend my days staring at Brennan going 'don't you harm my imaginary children.' 'I'll jump over the table and fight you - I've known them longer than my own child!'

I love Thaisha as a character, because she is full of contradictions - gentleness and ferocity, freedom and duty. Tell me what makes this character special for you and how you developed her.

My favorite thing to do when building characters is to play inside of dichotomies, even on a mechanical level. Like, how do you justify a Druid that shapes metal, and is deeply informed by metallurgy? And then there's themes like duty versus freedom. There's a desire to roam the world, but if I do this, I walk away from the family I love. You get to sit inside this tension, and it makes for an arc across many years of a campaign.

Sitting in the split of the paradox becomes the fun. And, at any point, you can play either side. I never want to play a character that has their ideas about the world and their place in it fully figured out. What's the point if you're not watching them grow and change over time? By the time Thaisha becomes the person she'll be at the climax of the story, things will have fallen over, and new bridges will have to be built. She has to be different than when she started, or this isn't a story about a hero - it's a story about a static statue in the world.

And who among us as real people has ever actually figured out what their place is in the world?

Exactly. The messy conundrum, I think, is my favorite part of being human. Trying to figure out how to play - an admittedly simplified version of - it is the most fascinating part of character work for me.

Your return to the Soldier's table is our chance to explore Thaisha's perspective. Without spoiling too much, what kind of themes and feelings can we expect?

I want to scream about the Soldiers table, but I'm going to be very, very vague.

Thaisha's whole build is not quite 'family versus world', but it explores the closeness of family and circles of trust - and realizing that your scope lies far beyond those safe circles. That's a big thing that's happening with the Lloys, the Druids, and Dol-Rungja, versus what's going on in the wider world.

There's a lack of perspective about what the dangers are, and what the threats and opportunities are - it's a matter of being able to see the bigger picture versus being an ostrich head in the sand. I think there's a lot of reckoning Thaisha has to do, both with family and duty to the world. It's a really quick arc, but we get so much done inside it, and it's so fun.

I have to give huge props to Brennan here for being able to run multiple tables with wildly different styles, scopes, and perspectives. The story got to be really intimate with Thaisha as the only main PC. It really hones in on this one problem, because what happens to Thaisha and Dol-Rungja will fundamentally change her trajectory for the rest of the story. So cool to get this narrowing point, and having resolved that, turn her eyes back to the rest of the campaign.

A break often gives us a chance to reflect. Have you reflected much on how campaign four is going? Any major highlights or lessons learned?

Oh my gosh, 100%. Mainly, I've been marveling at my castmates' ability to reach out and find so many hooks in a world that's so big and new, creating these lovely interpersonal moments.

Matt is obviously one of the best DMs that's ever existed, and we get to watch him as a PC, playing a little nasty guy. All GMs love to come in and play a butthole - it's fun to be a little nasty and sit with difficult character choices. And we're watching a masterclass - Matt exposing and explaining why Julian is the way he is, showing us how characters built with open hearts or really closed ones can be affected by the world.

I went back and rewatched the entire campaign again, partially because I was pregnant for most of filming - so pregnancy brain. Going back, I'm seeing all the intricate lore Brennan's been weaving and clues he's been putting down since day one. I know I walked past a whole mess of them!

I'm watching all the characters develop these beautiful, different constellations of what they mean to each other, how they relate to the world, and how they interrogate their own proximity to the power of the Sundered Houses. It's so cool. When we're filming, it's like we're laying the tracks ourselves while the train's running, so it's nice to sit back and go 'wow, everyone's doing so good.' I'm an even bigger fan of all my friends than I was when I started.

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