DnD slipped up and made most of the DM’s guide free online for a day

Wizards of the Coast has deleted content from the free rules page on DnD Beyond, as it’s become clear the company accidentally published more of the upcoming 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide than it intended.

On October 30, Master Tier DnD Beyond subscribers got early access to the new DnD book for Dungeon Masters. At the same time Wizards released some of the content to its free rules section, an online resource intended to contain “introductory materials that Dungeon Masters and players can use to start playing Dungeons & Dragons”.

However, as well as some general advice, and rules for DnD magic items, it appears Wizards mistakenly posted whole chapters from the book. For instance, much of the DM’s Toolbox chapter – a 50 page segment covering everything from making your own homebrew material, to firearms, to NPCs – was included. This has now been stripped down, leaving behind only the content on poisons and traps.

If the comments left on social media are correct, then the Dungeon Master’s Guide chapters on Cosmology, Adventures, and Campaigns were also initially posted for free, along with the book’s Lore Glossary. Though the new DnD Bastion feature wasn’t included, that’s still about half of this 384-page book, so we can see why Wizards was swift to revoke access.

In the DnD Beyond changelog, Wizards explains that it mistakenly updated the free rules with additional content, emphasizing that these are only supposed to cover the basics and “are not meant to be a substitution for the core rulebooks.”

We’re happy to see that all the tracking sheets, an invaluable tool and one of the best features from the new DMG, are still up for free.

While DnD Beyond’s premium subscribers already have access to the Dungeon Master’s Guide, for everyone else there’s just a little while to wait. It’s the next thing up on the DnD release schedule, arriving November 12, 2024.

