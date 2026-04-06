Add grit to your D&D games with this great-value $25 book bundle

D&D is a wonderfully broad system, capable of accommodating so many different kinds of adventure. However, if you're like me, you might be a little tired of the glossier, high-fantasy side of things. Fortunately, there's a new bundle on the market offering dozens of supplements from a D&D-compatible series called Fateforge.

You'd be forgiven for not having heard of it before. The fruits of the DnD release schedule may be pleasant, but they don't account for the whole landscape. Third-party D&D supplements offer some of the strongest experiences the system has to offer, and Fateforge is no exception.

The series offers gritty, sword-and-sorcery style fantasy adventures replete with demon princes, barbarian lords, and a gorgeous, grounded art style. If that sounds like your sort of thing, 69 Fateforge products are available as part of a new pay-what-you-want Humble Bundle.

Any payment above $25 / £18.82 will net you all 69 goodies, usually valued at $595 / £446.64. These include the Corebook, analogous to D&D's own core rulebooks, in addition to a grimoire full of extra spells, numerous bestiaries, a range of scenarios, battlemaps, and even some STLs if you have a 3D printer and an urge to make things.

If you're looking for a leaner deal, $15 / £11.29 will net you the Players Guide, Spellcasters Guide, battlemaps, art, and a few extra goodies. That said, I'd recommend the higher-end deal in terms of sheer value for money.

What's more, the Fateforged bundle is in support of ComicBooks for Kids, a heartwarming charity centred around providing kid-friendly comic books to children and teens in hospitals and cancer centers. The charity aims to offer respite through the power of storytelling - something to which any TTRPG lover can relate.

Bought the bundle? Let us know what you think of it on the Wargamer Discord.