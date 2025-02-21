We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Fan sourcebook gives DnD new, brain-eating monsters from African folklore

This new bestiary from Legendary Games features 80 new creatures for Dungeons and Dragons - sourced from folklore from across Africa.

A DnD monster with a huge body and massive mouth filled with several tongues
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons 

DnD monsters have a wide range of origins. Official Monster Manuals both new and old are a weird mish-mash of European folklore, Greek and Egyptian myth, Tolkien, and strange designs drawn right from the creators’ heads. Gary Gygax even pulled many famous monsters like the Owlbear from a bag of cheap misshapen plastic toys.

But this third-party bestiary of 80 creatures has a very distinct focus: it brings all sorts of monsters from African myths and legends to the game. Published by Legendary Games, the African Monsters book was apparently made by a diverse team of designers and features folkloric creatures from all over the continent, including Madagascar, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Chad, and more.

Released on Kickstarter on February 18, African Monsters has already raised $11,500 with 27 days still left to go on the crowdfunder. It’s actually part of a wider Legendary Games series, ‘World of Monsters’ which includes other bestiaries covering other parts of the world, such as Asia, Latin-America, and the Mediterranean.

With monsters spanning helpful allies to enemies at high and low Challenge Ratings, this DnD book offers a nice way to spice up your sessions – especially with players who are becoming too ‘genre-savvy’. Rather than a pack of gnolls, why not have your party beset by the brain-eating hyena ape Getiets? Sure, you could just have your party threatened by a gelatinous cube, but what if you menaced them with the “swallowing monster” Khodumodumo instead?

A DnD hyena ape monster

A free 17-page preview of African Monsters is available on DriveThruRPG. It contains 10 DnD monsters – a decent chunk of what the book has to offer. Scanning through, two things were quickly apparent to me: the book has great art and needed another round of proofreading – grammatical errors are the main drawback. Another thing I noticed is that two out of the ten monsters are specifically described as enjoying eating brains. I have to wonder if that pattern continues!

African Monsters will be available in print from September 2025, while PDF copies are expected to be released in March.

Keep up to date with all the latest Dungeons and Dragons details by following us on Google News. And don’t miss our helpful guides to all the DnD races and DnD classes.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)