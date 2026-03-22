This solo D&D adventure is inspired by Southeast Asian culture

One of the most appealing aspects of tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons and Dragons to me has always been community. Sure, there are countless video games out there with dedicated creatives, and I love them too. However, the tabletop homebrew scene is one of the most welcoming and accessible I've encountered in all my years as a hobbyist. Only in tabletop have I seen so much representation from a plethora of voices.

This Asian-inspired D&D 5e adventure is a prime example of what I mean.

Ahu's First Patrol by Martelo Schwarz and Gabor Orosz is a solo adventure gamebook built for D&D 5e rules. In lieu of the traditional DnD races and regions, Uoru is an original world inspired by Southeast Asian culture. and it shows in the aesthetic and writing. The balance between originality and authenticity is tricky, but Ahu's First Patrol looks very promising.

The solo adventure is a brilliant way to slowly introduce the player to both D&D 5e and the world of Uoru. As the name implies, it follows the eponymous patrol, and you're bound to meet some fascinating folks along the way. Pundu traders and possessed rangers await you in the mountainous steps of Kaung Pi.

I've talked at length about Southeast Asian representation in TTRPGs before. From my coverage of How Southeast Asian RPG Gubat Banwa ditches DnD tropes to my praise of Pathfinder's Impossible Lands, I like to think I have a keen eye for quality representation. From what I've seen of Ahu's First Patrol, and its creator Martelo Schwarz, that quality is immediately apparent.

Schwarz lived in Indonesia for years, and that experience, alongside the input of Indonesian friends and family, inspired much of Uoru's worldbuilding. It warms my heart when creators like Schwarz let the culture influence their art, and not the other way around. Add his geography background, and you've got the ingredients for an authentic fantasy world.

You can back Ahu's First Patrol on Kickstarter here.

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