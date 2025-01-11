Everything revealed about DnD’s brand new monsters so far

Since Wizards of the Coast’s first preview stream about the upcoming DnD Monster Manual on Wednesday, YouTubers have been releasing sneak peaks of some of the monster stat blocks fans should expect in the new tome. We’ve compiled everything revealed so far, for the convenience of dungeon masters everywhere.
The Monster Manual is the third and final core book for the new edition of DnD, and hits the DnD release schedule on February 18. WotC has already revealed some big changes are coming, including an overhaul to the Challenge Rating system. But the monsters themselves are the real dragon meat and exploding potatoes of this highly anticipated release.
Make sure you check out the original videos, as the creators have packed them with great insights about how you could use these creatures in your campaigns, and which DnD classes should be particularly scared of them. Here, we’ve summarised all the new and updated stats for DnD monsters that have been revealed so far:
Cyclops Oracle and Cyclops Sentry
The Dungeon Dad revealed a duo of new Cyclops monsters, giving us the full stat block for two variants of this classic monster, the sentry and the oracle.
Cyclops Oracle
- Huge Giant
- Chaotic Neutral
- AC 16
- Initiative +8
- HP 207
- Speed: 40’
|MOD
|SAVE
|STR
|22
|+6
|+6
|DEX
|11
|0
|0
|CON
|20
|+5
|+9
|INT
|16
|+3
|+3
|WIS
|18
|+4
|+8
|CHA
|10
|0
|0
- Skills: History +11, Perception +12
- Senses: Truesight 30ft, Passive Perception 22
- Languages: Giant
- CR 10, 5,900 XP
Attacks
- Radiant Strike: Melee, +10, 10’ reach, deals 3d10+6 Radiant damage
- Flash of Light: Ranged, +10, 120’ range, deals 2d10+6 Radiant damage. The target has Disadvantage on attacks until the end of the Cyclops next turn.
- Multi-attack: three attacks, in any combination of Radiant Strike or Flash of Light
Spellcasting
- Twice per day: Arcane Eye, Detect magic, Locate Object
- Once per day: Legend Lore
- Spellcasting ability: Wisdom
- Spell save DC: 16
- Does not require material components for these spells.
Reactions
Portent: when the cyclops or an ally it can see makes a d20 test, it rolls another d20, and can choose which result to use. This reaction recharges on a four to six.
Cyclops sentry
- Huge Giant
- Chaotic Neutral
- AC 14
- Initiative +0
- HP 138
- Speed: 40’
|MOD
|SAVE
|STR
|22
|+6
|+6
|DEX
|11
|0
|0
|CON
|20
|+5
|+5
|INT
|8
|-1
|-1
|WIS
|6
|-2
|-2
|CHA
|10
|0
|0
- Senses: Passive Perception 8
- Languages: Giant
- CR 6, 2,300 XP
Attacks
- Greatclub: Melee, +9, 10’ reach, deals 3d6+6 Bludgeoning damage and will knock a Huge or smaller creature Prone on a hit.
- Rock: Ranged, +9, 30/120’ range, deals 3d10+6 Bludgeoning damage.
- Multi-attack: two attacks, which can be any combination of Greatclub or Rock.
Reactions
Limited Foresight: When a creature the cyclops can see makes an attack roll against it, this reaction imposes Disadvantage on that attack roll, and grants the cyclops Advantage on attacks against that creature until the end of the cyclops’ next turn. This reaction recharges on a six.
Empyrean and Empyrean Iota
d4 D&D Deep Dive revealed the Empyrean and Empyrean Iota. Empyreans are god-spawn, creatures with incredible powers that border on the divine, while Iotas are the “thoughts, memories, or indirect attentions of deities” given shape and purpose.
Empyrean Iota
- Medium Celestial or Fiend
- Neutral
- AC 13 Initiative +2
- HP 22
- Speed: 5’, Fly 30’ by hovering. The Empyrean can move through physical objects, including other creatures, as if they were difficult terrain, but takes d10 Force damage if it ends its turn inside an object.
|MOD
|SAVE
|STR
|1
|-5
|-5
|DEX
|14
|+2
|+2
|CON
|10
|+0
|+0
|INT
|15
|+2
|+2
|WIS
|16
|+3
|+3
|CHA
|16
|+3
|+3
- Skills: History +4, Insight +5, Perception +5
- Resistant to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage, and has Advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.
- Immune to becoming prone
- Senses: Truesight 30’, Passive Perception 15
- Languages: All of them
- CR 1 (XP 200)
Attacks
Otherworldly Strike: Melee (5’ reach) or Ranged (30’ range), +5, deals 1d8+3 Necrotic or Radiant damage.
Spellcasting
The Empyrean Iota can cast Bless and Lesser Restoration once per day each without using any Material Components. Its spellcasting ability is Wisdom. As a Bonus Action, it can cast Healing Word once per day.
Empyrean
- Huge Celestial or Fiend
- Neutral
- AC 22
- Initiative +19
- HP 346
- Speed: 50’, Fly 50’ by hovering, Swim 50’
|MOD
|SAVE
|STR
|30
|+10
|+17
|DEX
|21
|+5
|+5
|CON
|30
|+10
|+10
|INT
|21
|+5
|+5
|WIS
|22
|+6
|+13
|CHA
|27
|+8
|+8
- Skills: Insight +13, Perception +13
- Resistant to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage
- Immune to Necrotic and Radiant damage
- Magic resistance: has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.
- Legendary resistance: can choose to succeed instead of fail a saving throw four times per day.
- Senses: Truesight 120’, Passive Perception 23
- Speak all languages
- CR 23 (XP 50,000)
Attacks
- Sacred Weapon: Melee, +17, 10’ Reach. Deals 6d6+10 Force damage, and a target hit can either take another 21 Force damage (which bypasses Resistance and Immunity) or be Stunned until the start of the empyrean’s next turn.
- Divine Ray: Ranged, +15, 600’ range, deals 6d8+8 Necrotic or Radiant damage
- Multi-attack: two attacks, which can be any combination of Sacred Weapon or Divine Ray
Spellcasting
- At Will: Calm Emotions, Greater Restoration, Pass Without Trace, Water Breathing
- Once per day: Commune, Dispel Evil and Good, and Plane Shift
- Spellcasting ability: Charisma
- Spell save DC: 23
- Does not require material components for these spells.
Legendary Actions
- The Empyrean can use up to three Legendary Actions each round, immediately after another creature’s turn.
- It regains all expended uses when its turn starts.
- Bolster: The Empyrean gains 10 temporary HP, and it and allies within 30’ gain Advantage on d20 test until its next turn starts. It can’t use this more than once per combat round.
- Shockwave of Glory: Each creature within 30’ of the Empyrean must take a DC23 Constitution saving throw. They become prone and suffer 6d8 Force damage if they fail, or take half as much damage if they pass. It can’t use this more than once per combat round.
- Smite: The Empyrean makes a Divine Ray attack. It can use this ability multiple times per combat round.
Half Dragon
Pack Tactics revealed the new rules for the Half Dragon. These draconic creatures are spawned by true dragons to serve their master as high ranking minions. Though Half Dragons were depicted to look more or less like Dragonborn in the last Monster Manual, the new art makes them look far more monstrous.
Half Dragon
- Medium Dragon
- Neutral
- AC 18
- Initiative +5
- HP 105
- Speed: 40’. As a Bonus Action, the Half Dragon can leap 30′ using just 10′ of movement.
|MOD
|SAVE
|STR
|19
|+4
|+4
|DEX
|14
|+2
|+5
|CON
|16
|+3
|+3
|INT
|10
|+0
|+0
|WIS
|15
|+2
|+2
|CHA
|14
|+2
|+2
- Skills: Athletics +7, Perception +5, Stealth +5
- Resistant to Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Poison, depending on which Draconic Origin it was spawned from
- Senses: Blindsight 10’, Darkvision 60’, Passive Perception 15
- Languages: Commmon, Draconic
- CR 5 (XP 1,800)
Attacks
- Claw: Melee, +7, 10’ reach, deals d6+4 Slashing damage plus 2d6 damage of the type associated with its Draconic Origin.
- Multiattack: The half-dragon makes two Claw attacks
- Dragon’s Breath: Each creature in a 30’ Cone must take a DC14 Dexterity saving throw. A creature that fails takes 8d6 damage of the type associated with the creature’s Draconic Origin, or half damage on a success.
Animal Lords
Revealed by the Dungeon Dudes, Animal Lords are Legendary Celestial creatures that originate in the Beastlands. They can morph into the Material Plane during environmental disasters, acting as divine protectors who care for animals.
They’re able to shape-shift freely, appearing as all kinds of creature. Their default form is an anthropomorphic animal hybrid, similar to an Egyptian god, but they often appear in the form of the animal species they protect.
There are three variants of the Animal Lord: Forager, Hunter, or Sage. While most of their stats are the same, each variant has a distinctive twist on their key powers.
- Legendary Celestial
- AC 19
- Initiative +19
- 323 HP
- 60’, Fly 60′, Swim 60′
- Ability scores: 19 Intelligence, everything else is 20 or higher
- Senses: Truesight, passive perception 28
- Proficient in Constitution and Wisdom saving throws
- They have four uses of Legendary Resistance, have advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects, are resistant to Fire,
- Cold, Necrotic, and Psychic damage.
- Immune to Charm, Fear, and Stun status effects.
- CR: 20
Lordly Presence
Lordly Presence is a permanent 30’ emanation around the Animal Lord. Any creature that starts its turn within the aura must pass a DC20 Wisdom save or suffer an effect until the start of their next turn depending on the type of Animal Lord.
Attacks
The Animal Lord has access to a basic melee attack called Rend, and a ranged attack called Radiant Ray, both of which deal an average of 20 damage. It can also Multi-attack, attacking twice and then using Animal Spirit.
Animal Spirit
A single target must a DC 20 DEX save, suffering “an average 28 radiant damage” on a failed save and more on a pass. Whether the target passes or fail, an effect will trigger that lasts for a round – the effect depends on the type of Animal Lord
|Lordly Presence
|Animal Spirit
|Forager
|Charmed and Incapacitated
|Animal Lord gains 20 temporary HP
|Hunter
|Frightened
|Animal Lord has Advantage on attacks against target hit
|Sage
|3d6 Psychic damage, -d4 on Saving Throws
|Target has disadvantage on attacks
Shape-shift
As a bonus action, the Animal Lord can change between its hybrid form and an animal form of up to Huge Size. Its stats remain the same except for the change to its size.
Legendary Actions
The Animal Lord can either make a Radiant Ray attack, or a Feral Strike, which allows it to Rend and move without provoking opportunity attacks.
Spellcasting
All Animal Lords can cast the spells Speak With Animals, Awaken, and Greater Restoration. The Sage can also cast Animal Shapes and Sunburst.
What are you hoping for from the new Monster Manual? Excellent lore? Rules for picking a monstrous DnD race as your player character? Some new challenges to finally give your level 18 party something to sweat about?