Everything revealed about DnD’s brand new monsters so far

Since Wizards of the Coast’s first preview stream about the upcoming DnD Monster Manual on Wednesday, YouTubers have been releasing sneak peaks of some of the monster stat blocks fans should expect in the new tome. We’ve compiled everything revealed so far, for the convenience of dungeon masters everywhere.

The Monster Manual is the third and final core book for the new edition of DnD, and hits the DnD release schedule on February 18. WotC has already revealed some big changes are coming, including an overhaul to the Challenge Rating system. But the monsters themselves are the real dragon meat and exploding potatoes of this highly anticipated release.

Make sure you check out the original videos, as the creators have packed them with great insights about how you could use these creatures in your campaigns, and which DnD classes should be particularly scared of them. Here, we’ve summarised all the new and updated stats for DnD monsters that have been revealed so far:

Cyclops Oracle and Cyclops Sentry

The Dungeon Dad revealed a duo of new Cyclops monsters, giving us the full stat block for two variants of this classic monster, the sentry and the oracle.

Cyclops Oracle

Huge Giant

Chaotic Neutral

AC 16

Initiative +8

HP 207

Speed: 40’

MOD SAVE STR 22 +6 +6 DEX 11 0 0 CON 20 +5 +9 INT 16 +3 +3 WIS 18 +4 +8 CHA 10 0 0

Skills: History +11, Perception +12

Senses: Truesight 30ft, Passive Perception 22

Languages: Giant

CR 10, 5,900 XP

Attacks

Radiant Strike: Melee, +10, 10’ reach, deals 3d10+6 Radiant damage

Melee, +10, 10’ reach, deals 3d10+6 Radiant damage Flash of Light: Ranged, +10, 120’ range, deals 2d10+6 Radiant damage. The target has Disadvantage on attacks until the end of the Cyclops next turn.

Ranged, +10, 120’ range, deals 2d10+6 Radiant damage. The target has Disadvantage on attacks until the end of the Cyclops next turn. Multi-attack: three attacks, in any combination of Radiant Strike or Flash of Light

Spellcasting

Twice per day: Arcane Eye, Detect magic, Locate Object

Once per day: Legend Lore

Spellcasting ability: Wisdom

Spell save DC: 16

Does not require material components for these spells.

Reactions

Portent: when the cyclops or an ally it can see makes a d20 test, it rolls another d20, and can choose which result to use. This reaction recharges on a four to six.

Cyclops sentry

Huge Giant

Chaotic Neutral

AC 14

Initiative +0

HP 138

Speed: 40’

MOD SAVE STR 22 +6 +6 DEX 11 0 0 CON 20 +5 +5 INT 8 -1 -1 WIS 6 -2 -2 CHA 10 0 0

Senses: Passive Perception 8

Languages: Giant

CR 6, 2,300 XP

Attacks

Greatclub: Melee, +9, 10’ reach, deals 3d6+6 Bludgeoning damage and will knock a Huge or smaller creature Prone on a hit.

Melee, +9, 10’ reach, deals 3d6+6 Bludgeoning damage and will knock a Huge or smaller creature Prone on a hit. Rock: Ranged, +9, 30/120’ range, deals 3d10+6 Bludgeoning damage.

Ranged, +9, 30/120’ range, deals 3d10+6 Bludgeoning damage. Multi-attack: two attacks, which can be any combination of Greatclub or Rock.

Reactions

Limited Foresight: When a creature the cyclops can see makes an attack roll against it, this reaction imposes Disadvantage on that attack roll, and grants the cyclops Advantage on attacks against that creature until the end of the cyclops’ next turn. This reaction recharges on a six.

Empyrean and Empyrean Iota

d4 D&D Deep Dive revealed the Empyrean and Empyrean Iota. Empyreans are god-spawn, creatures with incredible powers that border on the divine, while Iotas are the “thoughts, memories, or indirect attentions of deities” given shape and purpose.

Empyrean Iota

Medium Celestial or Fiend

Neutral

AC 13 Initiative +2

HP 22

Speed: 5’, Fly 30’ by hovering. The Empyrean can move through physical objects, including other creatures, as if they were difficult terrain, but takes d10 Force damage if it ends its turn inside an object.

MOD SAVE STR 1 -5 -5 DEX 14 +2 +2 CON 10 +0 +0 INT 15 +2 +2 WIS 16 +3 +3 CHA 16 +3 +3

Skills: History +4, Insight +5, Perception +5

Resistant to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage, and has Advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Immune to becoming prone

Senses: Truesight 30’, Passive Perception 15

Languages: All of them

CR 1 (XP 200)

Attacks

Otherworldly Strike: Melee (5’ reach) or Ranged (30’ range), +5, deals 1d8+3 Necrotic or Radiant damage.

Spellcasting

The Empyrean Iota can cast Bless and Lesser Restoration once per day each without using any Material Components. Its spellcasting ability is Wisdom. As a Bonus Action, it can cast Healing Word once per day.

Empyrean

Huge Celestial or Fiend

Neutral

AC 22

Initiative +19

HP 346

Speed: 50’, Fly 50’ by hovering, Swim 50’

MOD SAVE STR 30 +10 +17 DEX 21 +5 +5 CON 30 +10 +10 INT 21 +5 +5 WIS 22 +6 +13 CHA 27 +8 +8

Skills: Insight +13, Perception +13

Resistant to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage

Immune to Necrotic and Radiant damage

Magic resistance: has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Legendary resistance: can choose to succeed instead of fail a saving throw four times per day.

Senses: Truesight 120’, Passive Perception 23

Speak all languages

CR 23 (XP 50,000)

Attacks

Sacred Weapon: Melee, +17, 10’ Reach. Deals 6d6+10 Force damage, and a target hit can either take another 21 Force damage (which bypasses Resistance and Immunity) or be Stunned until the start of the empyrean’s next turn.

Divine Ray: Ranged, +15, 600’ range, deals 6d8+8 Necrotic or Radiant damage

Multi-attack: two attacks, which can be any combination of Sacred Weapon or Divine Ray

Spellcasting

At Will: Calm Emotions, Greater Restoration, Pass Without Trace, Water Breathing

Once per day: Commune, Dispel Evil and Good, and Plane Shift

Spellcasting ability: Charisma

Spell save DC: 23

Does not require material components for these spells.

Legendary Actions

The Empyrean can use up to three Legendary Actions each round, immediately after another creature’s turn.

It regains all expended uses when its turn starts.

Bolster: The Empyrean gains 10 temporary HP, and it and allies within 30’ gain Advantage on d20 test until its next turn starts. It can’t use this more than once per combat round.

The Empyrean gains 10 temporary HP, and it and allies within 30’ gain Advantage on d20 test until its next turn starts. It can’t use this more than once per combat round. Shockwave of Glory: Each creature within 30’ of the Empyrean must take a DC23 Constitution saving throw. They become prone and suffer 6d8 Force damage if they fail, or take half as much damage if they pass. It can’t use this more than once per combat round.

Each creature within 30’ of the Empyrean must take a DC23 Constitution saving throw. They become prone and suffer 6d8 Force damage if they fail, or take half as much damage if they pass. It can’t use this more than once per combat round. Smite: The Empyrean makes a Divine Ray attack. It can use this ability multiple times per combat round.

Half Dragon

Pack Tactics revealed the new rules for the Half Dragon. These draconic creatures are spawned by true dragons to serve their master as high ranking minions. Though Half Dragons were depicted to look more or less like Dragonborn in the last Monster Manual, the new art makes them look far more monstrous.

Half Dragon

Medium Dragon

Neutral

AC 18

Initiative +5

HP 105

Speed: 40’. As a Bonus Action, the Half Dragon can leap 30′ using just 10′ of movement.

MOD SAVE STR 19 +4 +4 DEX 14 +2 +5 CON 16 +3 +3 INT 10 +0 +0 WIS 15 +2 +2 CHA 14 +2 +2

Skills: Athletics +7, Perception +5, Stealth +5

Resistant to Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Poison, depending on which Draconic Origin it was spawned from

Senses: Blindsight 10’, Darkvision 60’, Passive Perception 15

Languages: Commmon, Draconic

CR 5 (XP 1,800)

Attacks

Claw: Melee, +7, 10’ reach, deals d6+4 Slashing damage plus 2d6 damage of the type associated with its Draconic Origin.

Multiattack: The half-dragon makes two Claw attacks

Dragon’s Breath: Each creature in a 30’ Cone must take a DC14 Dexterity saving throw. A creature that fails takes 8d6 damage of the type associated with the creature’s Draconic Origin, or half damage on a success.

Animal Lords

Revealed by the Dungeon Dudes, Animal Lords are Legendary Celestial creatures that originate in the Beastlands. They can morph into the Material Plane during environmental disasters, acting as divine protectors who care for animals.

They’re able to shape-shift freely, appearing as all kinds of creature. Their default form is an anthropomorphic animal hybrid, similar to an Egyptian god, but they often appear in the form of the animal species they protect.

There are three variants of the Animal Lord: Forager, Hunter, or Sage. While most of their stats are the same, each variant has a distinctive twist on their key powers.

Legendary Celestial

AC 19

Initiative +19

323 HP

60’, Fly 60′, Swim 60′

Ability scores: 19 Intelligence, everything else is 20 or higher

Senses: Truesight, passive perception 28

Proficient in Constitution and Wisdom saving throws

They have four uses of Legendary Resistance, have advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects, are resistant to Fire,

Cold, Necrotic, and Psychic damage.

Immune to Charm, Fear, and Stun status effects.

CR: 20

Lordly Presence

Lordly Presence is a permanent 30’ emanation around the Animal Lord. Any creature that starts its turn within the aura must pass a DC20 Wisdom save or suffer an effect until the start of their next turn depending on the type of Animal Lord.

Attacks

The Animal Lord has access to a basic melee attack called Rend, and a ranged attack called Radiant Ray, both of which deal an average of 20 damage. It can also Multi-attack, attacking twice and then using Animal Spirit.

Animal Spirit

A single target must a DC 20 DEX save, suffering “an average 28 radiant damage” on a failed save and more on a pass. Whether the target passes or fail, an effect will trigger that lasts for a round – the effect depends on the type of Animal Lord

Lordly Presence Animal Spirit Forager Charmed and Incapacitated Animal Lord gains 20 temporary HP Hunter Frightened Animal Lord has Advantage on attacks against target hit Sage 3d6 Psychic damage, -d4 on Saving Throws Target has disadvantage on attacks

Shape-shift

As a bonus action, the Animal Lord can change between its hybrid form and an animal form of up to Huge Size. Its stats remain the same except for the change to its size.

Legendary Actions

The Animal Lord can either make a Radiant Ray attack, or a Feral Strike, which allows it to Rend and move without provoking opportunity attacks.

Spellcasting

All Animal Lords can cast the spells Speak With Animals, Awaken, and Greater Restoration. The Sage can also cast Animal Shapes and Sunburst.

What are you hoping for from the new Monster Manual? Excellent lore? Rules for picking a monstrous DnD race as your player character? Some new challenges to finally give your level 18 party something to sweat about?