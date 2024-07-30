Get a $1,018 bundle of superb scandi DnD alternatives for $30

Ultra-cool Swedish RPG studio Free League makes some of our all-time favorite tabletop RPGs – from the reborn vintage Dungeons and Dragons alternative Dragonbane to legendary Black Metal RPG Mörk Borg. This new Humble Bundle is a fantastic ‘Free League’s greatest hits’ starter set, with 50 Alchemy VTT modules covering 11 different games, discounted 97% from $1,018 down to just 30 bucks.

We’ve covered Free League titles for years – it makes some of the best tabletop roleplaying games in the biz – so we can authentically recommend this bundle as a brilliant investment for current or aspiring Game Masters.

Four of the included games are winners of the prestigious Product of the Year ENnie award for tabletop RPG excellence – most recently the Mythic Britain & Ireland expansion for Vaesen (which you’ll get in this bundle, of course!)

For just $30 (£23.22) you get a stack of 50 custom game packs for the popular Alchemy virtual tabletop, including the core rulebooks and digital game materials for:

Dragonbane – a superb reboot of a Swedish DnD rival from the 70s

– a superb reboot of a Swedish DnD rival from the 70s Vaesen – a horror investigation RPG based on european mythology

– a horror investigation RPG based on european mythology Mörk Borg – the classic Black Metal RPG, deadlier than death

– the classic Black Metal RPG, deadlier than death Pirate Borg – a piratical 2023 spinoff of MB

– a piratical 2023 spinoff of MB Symbaroum – a sprawling dark fantasy RPG full of hidden mysteries

– a sprawling dark fantasy RPG full of hidden mysteries Ruins of Symbaroum 5e – A DnD 5e rules port of Symbaroum

– A DnD 5e rules port of Symbaroum Forbidden Lands – a survival fantasy RPG with tomb raiding

– a survival fantasy RPG with tomb raiding Mutant Year Zero – a bizarre post-apocalyptic RPG with mutants

– a bizarre post-apocalyptic RPG with mutants Coriolis – survival, exploration, and politics in a bleak sci-fi frontier

– survival, exploration, and politics in a bleak sci-fi frontier Tales from the Loop – 80s suburban kids after an energy disaster

– 80s suburban kids after an energy disaster Twilight 2000 – RPG wargaming amid the collapse of society

And, on top of the core game modules, there are over 30 other add-on modules included across the 11 games, including full themed expansions, adventure packs, bestiaries, and more.

For our money, this bundle is also a perfect starting point for any gamers who’ve been looking for an excuse to try out the Alchemy VTT as an alternative to other big names such as Roll20 or the nascent DnD Maps service. Like those platforms, Alchemy’s core functionality is free; you just pay for the modules you use.

While Alchemy’s ‘Tactical Mode’ does offer interactive 2D maps for games with a focus on combat and positioning, its big selling point is a genuinely immersive, atmospheric game environment tuned towards narrative-heavy gaming and the ‘theater of the mind’. The tools for visuals, music, audio effects, and integrated storytelling are really impressive.

It’s a perfect fit for Free League games – many of their best ones, including the iconic Mörk Borg, are light on rules and heavy on intense atmosphere and group storytelling. We’re genuinely pumped to try out some of these games on Alchemy, and getting the lot for 30 dollars is an offer we can’t refuse.

On top of which, of course, it’s a Humble Bundle – meaning a portion of your purchase goes to charity. In this case, that means Direct Relief, a US based non-profit that distributes healthcare and disaster relief services worldwide, including providing over $28 million to date on helping earthquake victims in Nepal. A noble cause to support while expanding one’s RPG-playing life, indeed!

