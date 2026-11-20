Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast announced it will be sharing settlement funds from the Bartz v. Anthropic case with D&D authors. "Wizards of the Coast took part in the Bartz v. Anthropic settlement as the copyright owner of Dungeons & Dragons novels, modules, and stories", a Wizards representative tells Wargamer on November 20.

"D&D wouldn't be D&D without the creators who built its worlds. And so, Wizards plans to share its portion of the settlement payments with the authors of those works."

Bartz v. Anthropic was a major copyright lawsuit brought against the AI company Anthropic (creator of Claude) in 2024. It was filed by three authors, who disputed Anthropic's use of copyrighted books to train its large language models - without their authors' consent.

In June last year, a California judge ruled that using books to train AI was fair use if they were acquired legally. Another trial was scheduled to determine if Anthropic was liable for piracy. The claim of three authors would become a class action case, with thousands of authors, publishers, and rights holders affected by Anthropic's AI training.

The case ended in with Anthropic agreeing to pay a $1.5 billion settlement in September 2025. A judge approved the settlement in July 2026, and it became the biggest settlement in copyright case history.

A pre-liminary settlement agreement from last year says around 500,000 books were eligible for compensation via the settlement. That's at least $3,000 per book, minus fees - though the money is shared among all rightsholders. That means publishers and authors split the money. 50/50 is considered the 'default' split, but authors could request a different amount they deemed fair, as long as the split was agreed with their publisher.

Wizards of the Coast, it seems, has opted to give its author a higher-than-usual share of the settlement. In fact, according to James Lowder, , author of several Forgotten Realms and Ravenloft novels, "Wizards of the Coast is forgoing its share of the Anthropic payout and giving all the money to the authors."

Lowder shared this fact via Facebook on November 19, explaining the contents of a letter that details how to claim. "Letters are going out to writers now, and they note: "Because Wizards is the registered owner of the Works, Wizards filed the claims in its name. While Wizards is the copyright holder, our priority here is to recognize the creators who built these amazing worlds.""

"Dungeons & Dragons became what it is because of the people who wrote for it", Lowder's post adds. "So as a thank-you to you and the other authors who helped build this world, Wizards has decided to voluntarily forgo its share of the proceeds and pass its share of the Settlement payments for the Works on to you and the other authors."

"This is remarkable and amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars WotC could have collected going to the writers", Lowder explains. "And Wizards is doing this at a time when the larger publishers are scrambling to grab as much settlement money as possible from authors. Amazing."

Lowder mentions that conversations about this have been "ongoing for months" between D&D authors and the publisher. "This all came about because some of the writers used what influence they possess to raise the issue and because the people inside Wizards, up to the highest levels, were willing to consider the situation from more than a financial perspective."

"I don't think this would have happened without those author-prompted discussions, especially the efforts of R.A. Salvatore", Lowder says. "Huge credit to the folks at Wizards, in particular Dan Ayoub, who were open to the discussions and then did the generous (and right) thing here. And it was the right thing to do."

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