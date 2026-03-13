D&D Arcana Unleashed: Everything we know about the new Season of Magic

After an agonizing wait, we've finally seen what's coming up on this year's DnD release schedule. Two major releases were announced by Wizards of the Coast in March, and one of these is D&D Arcana Unleashed, a spell-focused rules supplement with an accompanying adventure. The art is jaw-dropping, and the early previews have us intrigued - here's everything we know so far.

Release details

Arcana Unleashed and Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall will both release in September. This is part of D&D's 'season of magic', which will also see some complementary D&D reference cards released in August.

Arcana Unleashed will apparently retail for $49.99, which is slightly cheaper than your average D&D rulebook. Similarly, the adventure expansion is a below-average $29.99. The lower price points imply a smaller page count, but we can't confirm that yet.

Subclasses

Wizards is yet to confirm all the DnD classes options we'll see, but the publisher playtested plenty of spellcasting subclasses over the last year. Two of these - the Conjurer and the Enchanter Wizards - have already appeared in teaser art for the book.

There's rules text visible here, but some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that this looks identical to out-of-date playtest drafts. Perhaps, then, this is placeholder text rather than the final page spread.

Regardless, logic would dictate that the remaining Arcane Subclasses will fill out remaining pages:

Arcane Archer Fighter

Tattooed Warrior Monk

Necromancer Wizard

Transmuter Wizard

Whew, that's a lot of Wizards. They aren't the only options, though. Early 2026 saw the release of a 'Mystic Subclasses' playtest that could also fit with Arcane Unleashed's theme:

Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk

Oath of the Spellguard Paladin

Magic Stealer Rogue

Vestige Patron Warlock

There's also a small chance that we'll see the new Psion class appear. While the class' key flavor is psionics, it mechanically works like a spellcasting class. I personally don't think Arcana Unleashed will be where the Psion debuts, but I can't rule it out just yet.

Spells

Early page spreads show an entire chapter dedicated to new spells, with three shown off in a sneak peek. We should bear in mind that this might be unfinished placeholder text, but it still gives us info to analyze and speculate about.

First, we have Abi-Dalzim's Horrid Wilting, which immediately wins points for its colorful name. This is a level-eight necromancy spell for Sorcerers and Wizards. Creatures in a 30-foot cube must make a Constitution save, taking 10d8 necrotic damage on a failure and half as much on a success.

Plant creatures fail automatically, and non-creatures wither instantly. It's basically Blight with an extended range - and that can't be cast by Druids. Given that Blight deals 12d8 damage when cast at eighth level, I have mixed feelings about this.

Next up is Aura of Evasion, a seventh-level abjuration spell for Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards. This 30-foot emanation gives you and your allies advantage on Dexterity saves, and it negates any half damage you'd take from succeeding on one of said saves. If you're fighting a high-level spellcaster, this is pretty nifty.

Lastly, we have Battle Familiar, the lowest-level spell at second level, but the one with the most rules text. Druids, Warlocks, and Wizards can use it to conjure the titular Battle Familiar in one of three forms. This seems to function like most other summoning spells, but, interestingly, you can recast the spell to empower your existing familiar rather than summon a new one.

Backgrounds

More new DnD backgrounds are on the way! We can see four in the preview page spreads, but only three are fully visible.

There's a Bejewelled….something or other….that can be used to buff Dexterity, Wisdom, and Charisma. It gains the all-new, mystery Arcane Eloquence feat, plus proficiency in Deception, Perception, and a Disguise Kit.

The Cosmic Dawn Experimenter sounds like it comes from the D&D version of the X-Files. It's primarily a martial-focused background, buffing Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution. You'll get proficiency in Athletics, Survival, and an Artisan's Tool of your choice. We can also see another mystery feat here, called Transmuted Anatomy.

Lastly, there's the Covenant of the Grave Recruit. ASI boosts are Strength, Intelligence, and Wisdom. Proficiencies are History, Medicine, and a Herbalism Kit, so this seems of interest to Clerics and Artificers. However, I can't recommend a build until we learn what its origin feat, Arcane Undertaker, does.

Adventure

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall throws you into the fray of a wizard war. Specifically, a war waged by the infamous Red Wizards of Thay. D&D is once again leaning on its decade-old lore to tickle our nostalgia bones.

The book apparently offers a deep dive into the Wizard-ruled society. Beyond this, and the fact you'll be fighting evil Wizards, we don't know too much about the adventure. It costs less than your average campaign book, and it releases in September. No word on levels, page count, or the like yet.

That's all the Arcana I can Unleash right now! Want to share your plot predictions for Deadfall, or just talk about your favorite DnD races? Join us for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.