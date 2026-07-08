D&D Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall goes all the way to level 20, with Szass Tam as the Big Bad

New information about Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, a D&D campaign releasing in September, has been spotted. It comes from a Beadle & Grimm's email advertising its Platinum Edition of the adventure. According to pictures shared online, the email confirms players will face the biggest, baddest Red Wizard of all, Szass Tam - all the way up to level 20.

Official high-level campaigns are a rare thing for D&D. The last one we saw was Vecna: Eve of Ruin, an ambitious adventure that suffered from thin writing and the occasional balance issue. Them's tend to be the breaks with level-20 fights - they're grand in scale, but when your players are basically gods, it becomes incredibly hard to keep fights fair.

A screenshot shared in an ENWorld forum reveals more details from Beadle & Grimms. Apparently, "Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall presents a campaign in which the characters undertake a series of dangerous, clandestine missions to undermine and defeat the archlich Szass Tam".

"Player characters will reach level 20 by the adventure's end." So far, there's been no confirmation what level the adventure starts at.

I wouldn't, however, expect this to be a low-to-high-level epic on the scale of Vecna: Eve of Ruin. Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall is priced at $29.99. That's around the same price as Eberron: Forge of the Artificer, a 112-page mini-book that's nowhere near as chunky as a regular D&D release.

My prediction is this: Arcana Unleashed, the sourcebook also releasing in September, will be stuffed with D&D's signature campaign frameworks and mini adventures. Deadfall will then be the cherry on top of a campaign that D&D has already sort-of given you (these campaign frameworks are extremely lacking in detail), a final boss fight fleshed out.

Still, we won't know for sure until Wizards of the Coast gives us more detail. Beadle & Grimms has promised more info about its Platinum Edition on July 9, so an official reveal is hopefully not too far behind. Until then, you can see everything else we know about Deadfall in our DnD release schedule guide.

Want to chat more about Dungeons and Dragons? Join the conversation with like-minded fans in our official Wargamer Discord.