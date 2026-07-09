D&D reveals 8 Arcana Unleashed subclasses and over 20 feats in new book

We've got our fullest look yet at D&D's next sourcebook thanks to a D&D Beyond post from July 8. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed Arcana Unleashed includes eight subclasses, 10 backgrounds, 19 monsters, 33 spells, 45+ magic items, and over 20 feats. We've also got a more concrete date for our DnD release schedule - Arcana Unleashed arrives on September 15.

The new options for DnD classes were all previously seen in playtesting. There's the Vestige Warlock that siphons power from a dying god, plus the classic Arcane Archer Fighter. The Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk and the Arcana Domain Cleric also made the cut. Lastly, we have four Wizards: the Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer, and Transmuter.

Interestingly, some subclasses that were clearly intended for Arcana Unleashed didn't make it past the finish line. There's no sign of the Spellguard Paladin, Magic Stealer Rogue, Ancestral Sorcerer, or Hexblade Warlock. Presumably, these proved too problematic in playtesting.

Let's cast our eyes back to the stuff that did survive. I'm keen to learn more about the new magic items, as D&D has teased new 'evolving magic items'. According to D&DBeyond, "these powerful relics grow in step with their wielder, unlocking new powers as their bond deepens".

For stat blocks, we've got Archmages, Darkenbeasts, Living Spells, and the very famous Venger. Several of these are already available in a free Living Spells play-along pack, made available alongside the debut of D&D's second Dungeon Masters actual play series.

A book all about magic was bound to have new spells, and D&D promises that "more than half" of the 33 included are level five or above. "Will you silence your foes with the dreadful Wail of the Banshee, harden your body into living metal with Iron Body, or capture souls within a Spirit Lantern?"

It's not all about casters, though. The 20+ feats listed include Fighting Style feats as well as Origin, General, and Epic Boon feats. I imagine this'll benefit Gish characters more than anyone else, but it's always nice to have more martial options.

Other content promised includes a level-one adventure and nine factions that our new DnD backgrounds are built around. Wizards has also confirmed new info about Arcana Unleashed's accompanying campaign book, Deadfall. We found out yesterday it would be a level-20 adventure, but now we know the starting level is 11. We can also expect a Thay gazetteer, six creatures (including a Szass Tam stat block), and 14 magic items.

Want to talk more about Dungeons and Dragons? We're always keen to chat in the official Wargamer Discord.