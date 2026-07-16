D&D reveals nine new Origin feats that'll unleash cantrip chaos

On Wednesday, Wizards of the Coast revealed the first preview for the upcoming Arcana Unleashed, nine new DnD backgrounds, each tying your character's backstory into one of the arcane factions that will star in the book. What's more, it's given us the full Origin feat for each of these backgrounds, and unsurprisingly they're crackling with cantrips.

We don't yet know the Ability Scores, Proficiencies, or starting equipment for all of the Backgrounds, so while it's fair to assume that spellcasting DnD classes are going to be particularly well-served here, saome of these could be useful for the Barbarians and Fighters of the world.

Here are all the new Backgrounds, with the names of their Origin feats and what they grant:

Agent of the Ninth Quill

You can download the full Agent of the Ninth Quill background from D&D Beyond as part of the free 'Dungeon Masters: Living Spells Play-Along Pack'.

Origin feat: Arcane Infiltrator.

Cantrip: Friends.

You can take the Dodge action as a Bonus action a number of times equal to your Proficiency Bonus per Long Rest.

Bejeweled Conclave Spy

Origin feat: Arcane Eloquence.

Cantrip: Vicious Mockery.

Add 1D4 to your Deception, Intimidation, and Persuasion checks.

Cosmic Dawn Experiment

Origin feat: Transmuted Anatomy.

Increase your speed by five feet.

Advantage on Saving Throws to resist being shape-shifted against your will.

Use your Reaction to add 1D4 to your Constitution Saving Throws a number of times equal to your Proficiency Bonus per Long Rest.

Covenant of the Grave Recruit

Origin feat: Arcane Undertaker.

Cantrip: One Cleric or Wizard Necromancy cantrip.

Add 1D4 to History and Medicine Checks.

Once per Long Rest gain Heroic Inspiration for the Help action when trying to stabilize a creature with 0 Hit Points.

Crucible Storm Chaser

Origin feat: Arcane Overload.

Cantrip: Fire Bolt.

Once per Long Rest, when you deal damage with an Evocation spell, add your Proficiency Bonus to one damage roll for that spell.

Horizon Weaver Initiate

Origin feat: Portal Jumper.

Once per turn, a number of times per Long Rest equal to your Proficiency Bonus, you can spend 15 feet of movement into a 15 foot teleport to a destination you can see.

You gain Resistance to Necrotic, Psychic, or Radiant damage.

Phantasmic Circus Trouper

Origin feat: Arcane Artist.

Cantrip: Minor Illusion.

Once per Long Rest, when you cast an Illusion spell, grant a nearby ally Heroic Inspiration.

Seer Apprentice

Origin feat: Arcane Omens.

Cantrip: Guidance.

You can use your Reaction to add 1D4 to your, or a nearby ally's, failed Saving Throw, up to your Proficiency Bonus times per Long Rest.

Ward of the Sheltering Hands

Origin feat: Arcane Safeguard.

Cantrip: Resistance.

You may cast Resistance as a Bonus action a number of times equal to your Proficiency Bonus per Long Rest.

When you take the Help action to aid an ally with an Ability check, they gain temporary HP equal to your Proficiency Bonus.

Arcana Unleashed is the next item on the DnD release schedule, arriving on September 15. Are you excited? Do you fancy giving any of these a spin with a new character? Come and join the discussion in the Wargamer Discord community.