D&D reveals last-minute buffs to new Arcana Unleashed subclasses

A D&DBeyond blog post reveals the final form of Arcana Unleashed's eight new subclasses. Wizards of the Coast hasn't given us the full rules rundown, but the summaries highlight more than a few changes since playtesting. Generally, it seems like these D&D character options were granted a last-minute buff.

Take, for example, the Arcana Domain Cleric. When it uses Dispelling Recovery to cast a spell that restores HP or ends a condition, it can cast Dispel Magic as part of the same action - rather than as a bonus action afterward. It's a small change that makes things a lot more consistent (particularly if, like me, you're keen on spamming Healing Word).

Another minor upgrade is to the Conjurer Wizard's Distant Transposition feature. Uses of this power can now be restored by spending a spell slot.

Other DnD classes have seen more significant changes. The Arcane Archer Fighter now seems to recover its Arcane Shot more efficiently as it levels up. Plus, Arcane Burst now allows you to teleport 60 feet, rather than push enemies 20 feet away.

There's not much to go on, but it sounds like the Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk has had one of its features replaced. D&DBeyond mentions Stunning Strike, a feature that doesn't appear in the playtests. This gives targets of the Monk's attacks disadvantage on saving throws against their spells. By my reckoning, this replaces Centered Focus, which grants advantage on concentration saves.

The last class affected is the brand-new Vestige Warlock. D&DBeyond name-drops a previously unseen feature, Vestige Power. This makes its signature Vestige Companion better at using Divine Power, and it gives the Warlock the same damage resistances as their buddy. Basically, it sounds like D&D axed Vestige Recovery and Aura of Power from playtesting to combine them as one feature.

This leaves an empty space for another subclass feature, but it sounds like the Warlock is covered. This sentence doesn't map onto any existing playtest material: "As their power grows, the Vestige Patron Warlock can expend their Pact Slots to restore Hit Points to their vestige companion in a pinch and teleport it out of danger."

Want more details on Arcana Unleashed? Check out our DnD release schedule guide. Or join us in the Wargamer Discord to talk about the new rules.