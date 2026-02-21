Go beyond 20th level in D&D 5th Edition with this powerful expansion

Dungeons and Dragons and the hit anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End have the same quandary. Give an adventurer enough time and experience, and everything just stops being a challenge. A level 20 Wizard could sneeze and take out a quarter of a Tarrasque's health. But unlike Frieren, there's no "beyond" for level 20 adventurers. The rules make it clear that this is the highest they can go.

This upcoming third-party expansion for D&D 5e will change that.

Ariadne's Book of Legends is an expansion for D&D 5e that adds five legendary levels to the game. Alongside these levels are over 350 pages of new content, sure to challenge even veteran D&D players. Even the most expansive D&D books have nothing to challenge level 20 players. In contrast, even the weakest enemies of this book have the potential to wipe the floor with your party.

What I adore about this ridiculous expansion is just how absurdly powerful your characters become in lore-friendly ways. These aren't just adding bigger numbers to existing spells and skills. Call of Sheol, a 10th-level Necromancy spell, doesn't simply raise powerful dead. It raises an entire army of undead, a force so vast it would make even Vecna blush.

Martials need not worry either, because they have some overpowered new toys of their own. Some classes can now channel their blades with Divine Severance, an unholy slash so sharp it will literally cut a devout follower's ties to their god. Quite handy for shutting up those pesky Warlock patrons.

There are also two new classes to play with, and unlike base D&D, their flavor is immediately imposing. Shapers are half-casters fueled by pure willpower, which if you've seen Gurren Lagann, is more powerful than reality itself. The Starblades, meanwhile, are a twist on the magical martial arts. Though totally bereft of spells, every attack from these war engines are packed with cosmic might.

I'm honestly impressed by just how much the Kickstarter revealed, and yet there's hundreds of pages more to come. I've always said that D&D 5e is a system that desperately needs spice. Ariadne's Book of Legends is an expansion that lets players do some impossibly fun things, and I can't wait to see more.

You can back Ariadne's Book of Legends on Kickstarter until March 19, 2026.

