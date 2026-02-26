D&D stars Legends of Avantris to launch new neon space opera supplement in May

Legends of Avantris, the Dungeons and Dragons actual play group followed by millions, has announced its second TTRPG Kickstarter. Following the $4 million success of The Crooked Moon, Avantris Entertainment will begin crowdfunding Neon Odyssey in May. This is a neon-soaked space opera that spans three books and a galactic 1400+ pages.

A press release from February 2026 describes Neon Odyssey as "Star Wars meets Cowboy Bebop with a coat of Synthwave paint". The three books feature a complete campaign setting, which apparently spans "an entire galaxy with infinite horizons". New space combat and vehicle rules are included, plus a new entry on the DnD classes roster. The Machinist is "an engineer and inventor of mechanical marvels with the power of technomancy", which sounds like an Artificer with a bit of tech-flavored Wizardry thrown in.

We've also been promised 40+ subclasses and 30+ species, although it's unclear how many of these will be sci-fi reskins of existing DnD races and subclasses. The press release does, after all, promise to "reimagine core 5e classes, including new names and mechanical upgrades".

Avantris also pledges to bring us 300+ alien monsters and enemy vehicles to play with - and "so much more that it took three books to fit it all". The three sourcebooks have seemingly been split by function: an Outrunner's Handbook covering the core player mechanics, a Cosmic Codex campaign setting, and an Overdrive Expansion for all manner of extras.

The Kickstarter launches in May, but eager beavers can already pledge a single dollar to the campaign. This gives them VIP access to bonus perks, including a digital Space Clown's Guide to the Galaxy adventure. VIPs who want physical copies also get exclusive access to a Neon Nights dice set, immediate access to a playtest document, and entry to a VIP-only Discord.

