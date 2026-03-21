D&D 5e meets the Renaissance in this dark fantasy campaign

Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition does not lack for options when it comes to new settings. A good thing too, because the appetites of D&D players are a bit complicated. While many longtime players tire of the Forgotten Realms, they still desire the comforts of the D&D 5e system. As such, homebrew campaigns and settings have sprung up by the hundreds, each more ambitious than the last.

This upcoming Renaissance-inspired setting is proof of that.

Axis Saga: The War of Silence by Wyldwolf Games is a dark fantasy horror setting for D&D 5e set in a 16th-century inspired world. The world of Medi is plagued by portals into terror realms, its denizens eager to wreak havoc on mortals. Yet more terrifying than any demon is the Silence. With its insidious patterns clinging to every negative thought, all are susceptible to its dark influence.

As any dense sourcebook ought to, there are new D&D classes, mechanics, and adventures abound for players to enjoy. Axis, the main continent of the setting, is split by three factions. The Empire of Axis is an alliance forged in desperation, former rivals who realize the greater threats to their existence. The Wyld existed before all mortal kingdoms, sworn protectors of the Life cycle. A cycle threatened by darker powers and the greed of mortalkind.

And of course, the Cult of Silence, led by the demon Kryphos. Every follower is someone who was once part of Medi, until darkness clouded their hearts. Each of these three factions have unique storytelling opportunities that the developers are eager to support through choice-based narratives. As a great enjoyer of the dysfunction of Warhammer 40k factions, Medi's fractured realm immediately appeals to me.

And at the center of all these narratives is a personal one for the player: The Gift. A unique take on vampirism, this brand new system adds a dash of World of Darkness to your D&D 5e experience. The tempting hooks of vampiric power have always been loaded with danger. Yet even so, that balance proves thrilling for the daredevil player.

Outside of the setting and mechanics, Axis Saga will come packed with assets for virtual and physical. Miniatures and STLs for 3D printing, detailed maps of Medi, and custom audio for campaigns, all supported by major VTT partners. This level of commitment to the project speaks to the team's passion, and I'm all for it.

The Axis Saga Kickstarter campaign begins on April 14, 2026 here.

Looking for other D&D fans to play all these homebrew campaigns with? Join us over at the Wargamer Discord server!