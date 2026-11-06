D&D revives 3.5e viking sheep-taur species after 22 years

D&D is bringing back support for a species that hasn't been officially playable for 22 years in the November D&D Beyond drop. The Bariaur is a centaur-esque D&D race with the torso of a human, the body of a sheep or goat, and ram horns.

Last playable in 3.5e's Planar Handbook, this is a celestial 'planar race' typically associated with the Planescape setting. It specifically lives in the Norse-inspired Ysgard, an upper plane of giants and viking warriors, fighting for good.

Now we have 5.5's version of the species, which gives Bariaur's proficiency in some outdoorsy skills, and a resistance to (advantage against) being knocked prone - thanks to those extra legs. They also get a special ram attack, where - after moving at least 10 feet towards an enemy - they can use both the damage and shove options for an unarmed attack. Perhaps they'd make a good monk?

Oh, and of course, they get Darkvision too - even though I'm pretty sure that's not an ability they had in the past, it's basically the default now. Sheep can see surprisingly well in the dark, so I guess it fits?

The new D&D drop is focused on Ysgard and, along with the Bariaur, contains new monsters like the Valkyrie and Dread Linnorm, new maps including one around the World Tree's roots, new feats, and new weapons like the bola and the pitchfork.

While we haven't had the option to play as a (non-homebrew) Bariaur, it's not true to say the sheeptaurs have been totally absent for the last two decades. In fact, they were around in 2023's mixed bag Planescape revival, appearing both in Morte's Planar Parade and the adventure Turn of Fortune's Wheel.

Are you going to be rolling up a Bariaur in your next campaign? What other types of -taur should Wizards make? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.