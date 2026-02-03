Premium D&D creator Beadle and Grimm's gives first hint that Wizards of the Coast is actually going to release a book this year

Beadle and Grimm's, best-known for producing premium versions of first-party D&D rulebooks, has teased two new Dungeons and Dragons products for 2026. One of these, an unnamed 'Platinum Edition' up for pre-order in May or June, confirms that it is based on a book yet to be announced by Wizards of the Coast. Based on previous Platinum Editions (all of which have been campaigns), we're pretty confident we'll see a long-form adventure book in 2026.

It's now February, and Wizards of the Coast is yet to reveal its DnD release schedule for the year. This teaser from Beadle and Grimm's, a company whose five founders include actor Matthew Lillard, is the first hint we've had that any books are releasing this year.

Platinum Editions have historically been ultra-luxurious variants of official campaigns, but the contents of the Silver Edition are less clear. While they still offer premium components, Beadle & Grimm's has used the Silver Edition title for everything from adventures to rulebooks covering DnD classes and DnD races.

We don't even know for sure that this is for a new book. Unlike the Platinum Edition, which promises "we'll announce the subject when this newest book is announced by D&D", Beadle and Grimm's website simply says "We'll announce the subject of this D&D Silver Edition in March when we open pre-orders."

