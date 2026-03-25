D&D Beyond's new character builder makes rolling stats sexy again

If there's one thing D&D gets right in 2026, it's style. The new character builder that hit D&DBeyond on March 24 is further proof of this. D&DBeyond's new quickstart tool allows new (or impatient) players to roll up a level-one character with 10 clicks of a button. It's snappy, and it looks sleek as hell.

The absolute basics are covered here. You choose your DnD classes and DnD races, either at random or after perusing the handy summaries. Then, throw in a DnD background, choose your portrait, type in a name, and hit 'create character. That's it. Ability scores, proficiencies, and even spells are assigned automatically.

Naturally, this means you're not getting an optimized character build. D&DBeyond is smart enough to make Dexterity a Rogue's highest ability score, but it might prioritize Intelligence over Constitution.

On the other hand, if you're trying to brew a character that breaks the assumed norms of D&D, you're not being served either. This is character creation at its most standardized. On the bright side, if you're not happy with the results, you can dive into D&DBeyond's usual character creator and tweak the parts you don't like.

What I can't get over is how good the whole thing looks. D&D has capitalized on the gorgeous art direction of its most recent books, putting lush character portraits front-and-center.

In recent years, Wizards of the Coast has been laser-focused on quality visuals. Books like Dragon Delves offered multiple unique art styles and even sacrificed page count to cram more illustrations in. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer included literal environmental storytelling, with a narrative playing out in the subclass illustrations. The latest starter set looks more like a board game than an RPG thanks to the amount of handouts, components, and gloss pics.

While I found last year's DnD release schedule hit-and-miss in terms of rules design, the art was stunning - and increasingly present. D&D has recognized the power that images have to spark the imagination, and it's betting on that to push a new generation of players towards the system.

What do you think of D&DBeyond's latest toy? Join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord.