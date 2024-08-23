DnD Beyond competitor Roll20 says it’s keeping all 5e content

Popular virtual tabletop Roll20 has made a tweet confirming that players will be able to keep using 2014 DnD content or switch to the 2024 rules when they’re released.

“You choose how you play DnD on Roll20,” the announcement states, adding that different players can use the 2014 or 2024 versions of the DnD character sheet within the same game, and that you can keep using 5e DnD classes, spells, magic items, and monsters if you so choose.

“Giving our GMs & players agency was a huge priority for us as soon as the new rules were announced,” explains a later comment by the VTT’s official Twitter account.

We suspect this is a rather tactically-timed tweet on Roll20’s part, given that many fans are incensed right now by the information that spells and 5e magic items are going to be updated to the 2024 versions on DnD Beyond.

While you’ll still be able to access all your old DnD books on that platform, including the trifecta of 2014 Monster Manual, Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide, it seems in places like the character creator and tooltips, you’re only going to see the new rules for these specific features. They’re not going to be snapped out of existence entirely, but it does seem like you’re going to have to go out of your way to use the older versions of spells or items.

But apparently that won’t be the case for the virtual tabletop Roll20, where you can still readily pull content from all your old sourcebooks if you prefer.

Roll20 was already DnD Beyond’s direct competitor for tools like DnD character creators, but now Wizards of the Coast is finally getting an official virtual tabletop sorted with Maps as well. We’ve got the popcorn ready for this clash of the titans. DnD Beyond has the advantage of being owned by the company that actually makes Dungeons and Dragons, but Roll20 is far more established in the VTT arena.

While we were skeptical about Beyond’s VTT, we’ve actually found Maps pleasantly easy to use – aside from a couple of DM slip-ups when it comes to painting/removing fog of war. Still not sure where that glitzy 3D VTT Wizards is also working on fits in, though.

