News broke on Monday that Optimizely, a web service platform used by hundreds of major websites, had been compromised, allowing hackers to run infected code to steal crypto wallets and skim credit cards from targeted websites - and one security researcher said D&D Beyond and MTG Secret Lair were among them. On November 19, D&D Beyond's Brian Perry acknowledged that the site had been affected, but says "payments on D&D Beyond are handled through our secure payment provider and were not affected".

Writing to concerned fans on the r/DnD subreddit, Perry says "earlier this week, a third-party service provider experienced a security incident that affected a number of websites, including D&D Beyond". He says "we acted quickly to remove the service from our site, and our team has been reviewing the situation carefully since".

While payments have apparently not been affected, he adds that "if our review finds that any player needs to take action, we'll contact them directly". On Monday, Wargamer reached out to representatives of Wizard of the Coast to ask whether or not Secret Lair dot com was also affected; at the time of going to press we haven't received a response, but we will update you if we get one.

The hack originated with the web service Optimizely, the "AI platform for marketing" that offers a variety of AI agent based tools for website designers and marketers. Optimizely acknowledged the incident on Monday, and posted a post-mortem on Wednesday. It says that on November 16, hackers "exploited a flaw in the Optimizely Web Experimentation account signup flow… to impersonate users on targeted customer accounts and insert malicious JavaScript into those customers' projects".

Optimizely says that "on the day the activity began, we detected it, blocked delivery of the malicious code and closed the vulnerability within three hours of detection". Wargamer reached out to Optimizely for further comment; it stated its measures "included blocking access to the vulnerable path, deploying a fix, removing the injected code from affected projects, ending active sessions, revoking tokens, and resetting access for affected user accounts". It also "implemented additional protections to prevent malicious code from being delivered in Cloudflare".

In the post-mortem, Optimizely says "the incident was limited to Web Experimentation" customers and "less than 5% of our customers were impacted", adding "we are strengthening our security strategy, hardening systems and using the latest in AI capabilities to counter the sophistication of attackers".

Several security firms reported on the incident as it happened, providing in-depth explanations of the hack (while marketing the services they provide as tools to prevent this kind of incident). Report-URI reported finding a large number of websites running the compromised code, including D&D Beyond and Secret Lair.

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