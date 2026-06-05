D&D Beyond drops more new spells, but you still can't content share them

D&DBeyond has shared its second subscriber content drop, adding three new spells, three magic items, and four monster stat blocks. This comes two days after the marketplace shared an update on the D&DBeyond scheme, addressing numerous complaints about its lack of content sharing.

Wizards acknowledged that turning off content sharing "was not the right decision", but it made no concrete commitments to fix the situation. "We have been taking another look and expect to have an update on the feasibility of content sharing in the next few weeks." D&D has at least confirmed that you will be able to buy a yearly compilation of these Drops at a later date.

So, for now, subscribers can't share these new spells and stat blocks with their friends. Considering how 'meh' I feel about them, maybe that's not the end of the world.

Searing Orb is a level-two spell for Clerics and Paladins. It's a ranged spell attack that deals 3d4 radiant damage on a hit, and it blinds creatures within 10 feet who fail a Con save. You can upcast it, but there's no half damage.

For Paladins, this is a nice way to squeeze some ranged damage in (provided you don't mind blinding any allies in melee). For Clerics, though, it just feels like a less effective Guiding Bolt.

Tortoise Shell is a second-level spell for Druids, Rangers, and Artificers. As an action, you can touch a target and give them a +3 bonus to their AC - but if they move, it drops to +1 at the start of their next turn. It lasts for one minute as long as you can concentrate.

This is a more expensive, melee-ranged alternative to Shield of Faith. If you can get both on the party Barbarian, though, they at least stack.

Void Star is a seventh-level necromancy spell that costs one action and has a range of 120 feet. It's another ranged spell attack, but one that deals 6d12 necrotic damage on a hit. The target takes 3d12 necrotic damage at the end of its next turn, and you regain that same value in hit points.

This one is a nice beefy damage-dealer, but there are many spells that offer more damage when upcast. Not bad, but overwhelmingly fine.

The magic items are a little more interesting - a rare armor that gives a temporary +1 AC when you regain hit points, eternal chalk (no prizes for guessing what it does), and (my personal favorite) a wondrous amulet that lets you gain the same amount of HP as you give to a friend in healing.

The drop's stat blocks are all Celestial Horrors. From lowest to highest CR, we have the Angel of Obsession, the Angel of Vengeance, the Angel of Death, and the Angel of Slaughter. Slaughter might be the beefiest thanks to its legendary actions and brutal Fling attack, but Death can literally trap your soul in its scythe - which I'd argue is far scarier.

You can learn more about the new content on the D&DBeyond website. If you'd like to talk more about Dungeons and Dragons, you can also join our chats in the Wargamer Discord.