D&D shares a 2026 roadmap, but there aren't any RPG books in it

Wizards of the Coast shared a D&D Beyond development roadmap on February 19, outlining the website's planned upgrades for the year. This includes a revamped character builder and quality-of-life tweaks for both the website and its VTT, Maps. That's all well and good, but we're now almost three months into the year, and D&D still hasn't announced a single product for 2026. The actual DnD release schedule remains barren, and there's no sign when Wizards of the Coast will say a word about it.

D&D Beyond's executive producer Brian Perry says "2026 is a year of refocusing and rebuilding D&D Beyond to make it easier to play D&D your way". The first of three initiatives that the D&D Beyond team plan to work on is, according to Software Engineering Manager Laura Thompson, "rebuilding our Game Platform from the ground up". "For players and Dungeon Masters, that will mean faster load times, more responsive character updates, smarter search, and smoother rules validation."

Initiative number two is improved player onboarding. Director of product management Jeff Turriff says a Quickbuilder, launching in March, is "the first public milestone in our Character Builder modernization project". "It's a streamlined, art-forward way to build a level-one character in just a few guided steps." D&D Beyond promises that this year will also see changes to the Character Builder "that supports deeper customization, advanced options, and multiple creation paths".

Prong three in D&DBeyond's 2026 plan is Dungeon Master tools. This mainly targets the Maps VTT, which has received three quality-of-life updates this year so far. Principal technical product manager Zac Cohn says "throughout the year, we're rolling out a number of DM Prep features, including new ways to document what happened during a session, easier ways to embed rules, lore, and rollable tables, and embedding your prep directly into the tools you use to run the game".

This roadmap doesn't include general bug fixes and quality-of-life-improvements. The D&DBeyond post also says "priorities and scope can change, and sometimes a planned feature may never launch at all".

