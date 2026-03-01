Be the Big Bad in D&D 5e with this bestiary of boss monsters

Dungeons and Dragons has always had a fascination with the colossal. It's literally one half of the name, even. Dragons viciously tearing apart adventurers trying to steal their treasure is a classic dungeon boss. In all the decades of D&D, there have been even more big bad monsters. From the mono-occular Beholder to the party-wiping Tarrasque, massive beasties make every campaign memorable.

And if you want more, then this big bad book is for you.

Big Bads: Most Wanted is a bestiary of mossmonster for D&D 5e and other TTRPGs. With over 25 boss monsters, this expansion rivals any of the D&D books that feature a menagerie of monsters. Over 250+ pages are dedicated to fleshing out each boss monster with background lore, adventure hooks, and naturally, annoying minions.

Forever DMs may be skilled, but it's tough and/or boring to keep using the same roster of bosses. One can only fight so many liches and dragons before things get monotonous. Big Bads: Most Wanted works thanks to its diversity. As for inspirations, the creators call upon classics such as Grimms' Fairy Tales, Hellboy, and even The X-Files.

The book also has some awesome lore of its own. All these big bad bosses are connected to a new organization known as G.E.I.S.T. (Great Evil Inciting Supervillainous Threats). Players must rise the ranks with their supervillain team, and set the Forgotten Realms aflame with their evil. Or, they could be goody two yshoes fighting against G.E.I.S.T. In which case, good luck, because now all those villains stand against little old you.

If you want an example of how these big bads work, then check out this free preview of Mirabelle, the Possessed Doll. For such a small foe, she comes loaded with lore and mechanics. A glimpse of how much effort and love went into Mirabelle's preview is proof of the team's passion. I personally can't wait to see who else the book has in store.

You can support Big Bads: Most Wanted on Kickstarter here.

