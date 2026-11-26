It's Black Friday, and you know what that means - deep discounts from all your favorite gaming stores! We've scoured the internet to find the best savings for Dungeons and Dragons fans looking for more treasure to add to their trove.

Some of these products are based on the D&D 2014 rule set: still compatible with the current version of D&D, but not optimized around it. That's no problem if you're playing with the old rules still, or don't mind putting a little time in while you wait through another gap in the DnD release schedule, but make sure you check when a book was published if that does matter to you. With that said, here are the best D&D deals from Black Friday 2026!

Goodman Games

The prices on Goodman Games don't appear discounted, the webstore automatically applies a 40% discount code when you take them most items to checkout. Goodmans' biggest range is its in-house Dungeon Crawl Classics line, but there are a number of products for 5e. Our top pick is the hardback of Caverns of Thracia, a modernized 5e implementation of an incredibly influential early D&D module written by the late great Janell Jaquays, for $35.99

Amazon

Amazon has a small number of deals on official D&D books, most of which are worth considering. Editor and D&D expert Mollie Russel gave both Quests from the Infinite Staircase and Phandelver and Below very respectable review scores of 8/10; they're on sale for $39.99 and $41.99 respectively.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse got a decent but not earth-shattering 7/10 - I agree with her that it's an okay take on an amazing setting - but it's also going for a bigger discount, down 47% to $44.49 for a three-book slipcase set. The only title that shows up in the sale we advise you skip is Adventures in Faerûn - check out Mollie's dismal 5/10 review to learn why.

HitPoint Press

HitPoint Press has eye-watering 70% discounts on massive bundles, which basically have one of everything published for a specific product line. For the sheer quantity of paper you'll get for your money, the 2C Gaming Black Friday Essentials Bundle costs $80 and has six hardback books, a GM screen, and two dice bags, all intended to take your campaign beyond level 20.

Kobold Press

Kobold Press has a small selection of Black Friday deals. If you need a campaign world consider the Midgard Worldbook, a 460 page behemoth of a campaign setting, 80% off and just $12. To share the loot with other players, there's the Vault of Magic, 240 pages of magic items discounted by 40% and going for $35.99.

Cubicle 7

Cubicle 7 mostly makes Warhammer RPGs and licensed RPGs, but the few D&D books it produces have been very strong. And it really hits both ends of the D&D spectrum. Broken Weave is Dark Souls-inspired dark fantasy set in a shattered world littered with the corpses of gods, and it's 60% off at $24. A Life Well Lived is a cosy supplement all about giving more depth to your character's life away from adventuring. That's 30% off at $27.99.

Exalted Funeral

Exalted Funeral has discounts on lots of indie RPGs, and if you've got broad tastes I recommended rooting around in their catalogue. If you want to stick to D&D-style adventuring, I heartily recommend Old School Essentials - a fantastic, easy to play, well-supported modern reinterpretation of 1980s Basic/Expert D&D. Both the limited edition version of the 'Essential Rules Tome', and the 'Classic game set' box, are 30% off at $49.

Paizo

For D&D fans willing to go over to the other side, Paizo has discounts of up to 90% on Pathfinder 1st edition products, and then deals between 20% and 40% on Pathfinder 2nd edition. But even if you're a straight-edge D&D player, there are some cracking discounts on miniatures, which range from a 60% saving on single figures - like the very handsome Adult Umbral Dragon for $32 - up to an 80% discount on a case of booster boxes, which works out to $128 for 128 minis.

Found an amazing D&D deal this Black Friday that we've missed? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!