New Asia-inspired indie DnD sourcebook promises the secret to eternal life

Black Market Guide to Immortality is a new sourcebook for Pathfinder and DnD that pledges to solve your character's pesky death problems. Publisher Nine Heavens Press began crowdfunding via Backerkit on September 2, and its new book will cover the topic of immortality through player rules inspired by the legends of South-East Asia.

Your immortality-chasing characters will have five new DnD races to choose from, including the cucumber-loving Kappa and the undead Spiritborn. Each of the core DnD classes gets a new subclass, and the book includes rules for a unique Tactician class. The sourcebook also comes with over 20 legendary items and over 50 new monsters (because part of being immortal is, apparently, not dying in combat).

Many of these character options have ties to undeath and eternal life. For example, the Way of Transcendence Monk has shed their original body, while the College of Mourning Bard can wake the dead with somber songs.

Additionally, there is a more direct way to pursue eternal life. Whether you want to reach godhood with noble deeds, deter death with necromancy, or simply ensure your name goes down in history, this book has a way to categorize your journey.

"For players, we offer a system of progression akin to a separate leveling system that tracks their progression toward immortality or divinity", says the Backerkit page. "For GMs, we offer templates to modify creatures and NPCs with abilities and powers designed to intensify ordinary challenges."

You'll need to spend $59 for a hardcover and PDF copy of the book (with your choice of either D&D or Pathfinder rules). This base pledge also comes with a VTT pack of monster tokens. If you'd rather a budget-friendly option, the PDF is available on its own for $19, and there's a $49 digital bundle that throws in VTT packs, a soundtrack, and a PDF of the new book and Nine Heavens Press' previous Asia-inspired sourcebook, Undying Corruption.

For $99, you can also pick up a digital artbook, a soundtrack, and a printable mini set. The $169 also includes the dedicated soundtrack and artbook, but it throws in a PDF NPC guide instead of the minis. $219 also gets you a hardcover copy of Undying Corruption. At the top end, there's a $499 pledge that includes a huge number of additional pins, stickers, and PDFs.

