Call of Cthulhu comes to DnD in this ambitious horror-fuelled supplement

A freshly published supplement for Dungeons and Dragons promises to bring the mind-bending, sanity-fraying horror of Call of Cthulhu to the beloved fantasy TTRPG.

Cthulhu by Torchlight offers fresh tools to DMs as well as a whole host of new storytelling and character-building goodies aimed at bringing eldritch horror to your DnD games. Cthulhu by Torchlight was developed by Chaosium, the folks behind Call of Cthulhu, speaking to a level of authenticity and skill on the part of the designers.

The supplement offers 12 additional DnD subclasses. These include the Exalted Assembly of the Feline Court Warlock, the Hungering Dark Sorcerer, the Apocalypse Domain Cleric and the Spell Scorned Barbarian. Cthulhu by Torchlight also introduces a Passion system, which promises to incentivise "bold, reckless choices in pursuit of personal beliefs." Given the recent success of DnD's more narrative-focused cousin, Daggerheart, the addition of improved narrative tools is most welcome.

On the other side of the coin, Cthulhu by Torchlight adds the Dreadful Insights system, which attempts to track corruption and obsession - key themes of the Cthulhu mythos, which would be conspicuous by their absence. Fittingly, the supplement also includes new origins, as well as five new origin feats, allowing players to tailor their characters to a more eldritch and unsettling campaign experience.

In what is, perhaps, a slightly odd move, Cthulhu by Torchlight also offers stats for some of the most fearsome creatures in the mythos - including Dagon and Cthulhu itself. Though it may feel counterintuitive to give stats to creatures which are, by their nature, unquantifiable, having the option to field such monsters more directly presents ample opportunity for a more ruthless DM.

Cthulhu by Torchlight is available on DnD Beyond for $29.99 (£22.32).

