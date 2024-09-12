Tons of DnD fans’ 2024 Players Handbook orders just got canceled

Fans who preordered the new DnD core rulebooks are having their orders inexplicably canceled, with an email saying the payment didn’t go through. Scores of disappointed players have taken to social media or the DnD Beyond forums in the past two days to report the issue, which appears to be rather widespread.

Wizards of the Coast has been pushing preorders for the 2024 core rulebooks for months. Now this mysterious error has cropped up just one week before customers are supposed to receive their Player’s Handbooks on September 17. Understandably, many fans are worried about whether they’ll receive their DnD books on time, or at all, if they’ll have to pay again, or lose out on their preorder discount.

According to forum comments from more than 90 fans who say they’ve encountered the problem, customers are getting emails which say their payments didn’t go through. This is despite many saying they’ve been charged for (at least some of ) the products they ordered.

Pulling together multiple complaints, we’re able to build up a (somewhat murky) picture of what’s gone wrong. It seems like most (but not all) of the people affected paid through PayPal. Many say they’ve only been charged for part of the bundle, and it seems like it’s primarily the physical half of the bundle that’s getting dropped.

We’ll probably have to wait for Wizards of the Coast to chip in to find out exactly what has gone wrong here, and we’ve reached out to the company for comment.

WotC is already aware of the issue, however. Yesterday, DnD community manager LaTia Jacquise posted on the DnD Beyond forum thread, asking those impacted to file support tickets. It seems like some people have already received emails since, promising to revert the cancellation. Others have expressed frustration at a lack of communication from Wizards and the absence of a clear explanation.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook releases on September 17, though local game stores who got early access have already had it on their shelves since September 3. To find out about every other product that’s confirmed for Dungeons and Dragons, check out the DnD release schedule.

