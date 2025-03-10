DnD’s Thieves Cant is an actual language thanks to this gorgeous indie handbook

A DnD-friendly tabletop RPG zine that describes itself as “Duolingo, but for Thieves’ Cant” has blown up on Kickstarter in recent weeks. ‘Catch Me If You Cant’ is a stunning paperstock zine that promises to teach readers the language of Thieves’ Cant, as well as a few other Roguish tips and tricks. Crowdfunding began on February 13, and with less than a week of the campaign remaining, creator Gametee has raised over $14,000 (£11,000) towards its original $644 (£500) goal.

While this zine will be of great interest to Dungeons and Dragons players, the content itself is system-agnostic. Its 44 pages include a history of Thieves Cant, a dictionary for the dialect, plus a guide to symbols and signs.

Gametee says the zine also features guidance on escapes, cons, and scans, along with an “improved pickpocketing system” that gives your DnD Rogue more to do than just a Sleight of Hand check. Every successful swipe needs some loot, so Catch Me If You Cant also provides TTRPG tables for generating said spoils.

Fun historical facts and tabletop RPG mechanics aside, this zine also has excellent graphic design going for it. Physical copies are printed on “high quality recycled paperstock”, and the zine is stuffed with illustrations throughout.

A digital copy of the Zine is an absolute steal (get it?) at $6.44 (£5). The printed version is also a very reasonable $10.31 (£8). There are no elaborate luxury tiers, but backers are offered an exclusive art print for pledging towards the Kickstarter.

Plus, everyone gets the STL for a charming young Rogue lad (who presumably causes mischief when he gets to your tabletop). Backers can also purchase sticker sets and one of Gametee’s previous zines (itself having raised 5000% of its original goal) as add-ons.

The crowdfunding campaign ends on March 15, so if you're interested in this particular book, you better catch it quick.