True DnD hero spends 1,500 gold on magic items for their chicken

We enjoyed this tabletop tale of a DnD player that spent 1,500 gold pieces on a magic item to kit out their pet – a regular chicken their character wrongly believes is immortal.

Dungeons and Dragons has plenty of classes that use animals, from the Beast Form of the DnD Druid to the Primal Companion of the Ranger. But everyone knows that you don’t have to pick one of those options to get a furry four-legged (or feathery two-legged) friend; pretty much every DnD group at some stage tries to adopt a pet, mascot, or funny little guy.

A whimsical story shared on Reddit by user Whatamfu tells how his DnD Rune Knight spent 1,500 gold on a custom magic item to improve his chicken’s combat capabilities. According to the player, this 5e Fighter believes the chicken is immortal, but in fact the rest of the party is just surreptitiously buying an identical bird every time it kicks the bucket.

The character hit up a magic item shop and asked his DM for “something chicken-sized”. The DM delivered, homebrewing a suit of armor fit for a battle chicken: the Feathered Plate of the Cluckmaster.

According to the player, this suit of armor for tiny creatures provides 15 AC + Dex modifier. It gives its wearer feather fall, letting them float harmlessly to the ground instead of going splat, and it comes with a once per day ability, Cluck of Courage, which gives nearby allies advantage on their next attack roll. It also weighs 4.5kg, significantly more than the average chicken. Hopefully the poor thing can still move around.

