DnD's new way to cast spells is absolutely ridiculous, and I love it

I have no idea if Dungeons and Dragons new spell rules will be balanced, but god do they sound fun. A D&DBeyond post from October 16 has confirmed more details about how Circle Magic, a group spellcasting method appearing in the upcoming Forgotten Realms books, will work. The gist is this: casters who pool their actions into a big pile can create devastating new versions of classic spells. That means miles-wide Fireballs that can target distant cities.

Let's break that epic concept down a little more. A Circle spell requires one lead caster and some additional "secondary casters". Any spell with a casting time or an action or that takes more than one minute to cast is eligible for Circle casting. The primary caster is in charge of assigning targets, providing components and spell slots, and maintaining concentration, while the secondary casters can spend their Magic action to enhance the spell itself.

It seems that you only get one augmentation for a Circle Spell, but each option is drastic in its scale. You can expand a spell's range by thousands of feet, increase its area of effect, extend its duration by hours, or replace an expensive material component needed for casting. A gang of buddies using Circle Magic can share the burden of concentration to ensure the spell's success, or they can ensure that the team is shielded from any apocalyptic effects the spell creates.

Some DnD spells will be designed with Circle Magic in mind going forward, and Wizards of the Coast has already revealed a handful of examples. These spells offer additional, specific benefits when they are cast with Circle Magic.

For example, Doomtide is a new spell that, usually, creates a 20-foot radius of magical darkness that deals 5d6 psychic damage and gives enemies disadvantage on saving throws. If foes are caught in the shadows for long enough, their minds can be destroyed completely. That's already badass-sounding, but Circle Magic also extends the range to one mile - and removes the need for concentration. You will need to provide a rare component from an entirely different plane to make this happen, though.

There's also Spellfire Storm, which creates a 20-foot-radius, 20-foot-high cylinder that deals 4d10 radiant damage and interferes with spells cast inside of it. Cast it as a Circle spell (and provide a very costly material component), and you can reap the same rewards as before. Namely, no concentration and a mile of range.

Circle Spells look to be incredibly expensive in terms of resources. We're expecting that you'll need three or more characters to dedicate their action to the casting - or more if this spell is cast across multiple rounds. The most powerful effects are also locked behind rare and costly material components, so only the wealthy and powerful will have a shot at casting them.

It's unsurprising, then, that a lot of the D&D community perceives this as a tool that's mainly for Dungeon Masters. It may be tough for players to organize a Circle spell (especially if they don't have the right spread of DnD classes in their party). However, a fight to stop a deadly ritual performed by enemy Wizards? That's an extremely plausible campaign finale.

These spells may not become commonplace, but I am excited to see the mechanics become available to D&D players. It seems like an epic way to ramp up the stakes and power levels in an adventure. I also can't wait to see how long it takes D&D players to break the balance. With hundreds of possible spells to modify, there's bound to be a broken combo in there somewhere.

What do you think of the new spell rules? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more on fifth edition, here's all you need to know about DnD races and DnD backgrounds.