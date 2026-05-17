A Lovecraftian DnD post-apocalypse awaits in this homebrew setting

Dungeons and Dragons has so many realms, it's easy to forget a lot of them, pun extremely intended. The scale of DnD plays a huge part in its staying power, as it's practically multiversal. Almost any setting one can think of, you can plop it into DnD. So if somebody were to, say, mashup Bioshock and Fallout into a city then drop said metropolis into the Mariana Trench, it could work. Fortunately for those of you who wanted that, there's an upcoming setting just for you.

City of Sirens is a sourcebook of Leviathan proportions focused on the city of Angler's Den. If you've ever played Bioshock, or modded Fallout New Vegas underwater for some reason, then that's the vibes here. It's a ruin of an underwater metropolis that somehow remains filled with the sounds and vibrations of city life. Granted, most cities don't have a high chance of death by tentacles, but that's the trade-off. The DnD races you encounter here will invariably be of the nautical variety.

The setting is split across three books. The core rulebook is City of Sirens, which features an overview of Angler's Den, an adventure from Level 1 to 7, and assets for mapping out the city. The Survivor's Guide is the core player book, which adds new DnD classes, subclasses, equipment, mutations, and so much more. Finally, the Sirenomicon is loads of lore upon lore for Angler's Den, explaining its denizens and adding rich Easter eggs to each adventure.

I'm always astounded by how professional indie teams have gotten at these DnD 5e expansions. Before the product even hits shelves, there's already loads of art and text available for perusal. Bioshock and Fallout as inspirations practically ensures this setting will be a blockbuster in budget and scope, yet with an experienced team behind it, I'm not too worried about City of Siren's chances.

You can support City of Sirens on Kickstarter here.

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