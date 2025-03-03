Get 95% off a truly old school DnD alternative - 24 full books for just $13!

Sure, DnD may rule the fantasy tabletop RPG roost, but there’s just no beating the vibes of a more old school, classic fantasy adventure – and this bundle gets you 24 books full of ’em for less than the price of dinner. Based on the iconic stories of Fritz Leiber, this Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar RPG collection offers two dozen of the best campaign books ever made for OSR (old school revival) fans, at only $13 / £12.55 for the lot.

It’s hard to put into words just how much of a throwback Dungeon Crawl Classics is as a system. Whereas modern Dungeons and Dragons feels sleek, simple, and accessible, Dungeon Crawl Classics is pure ‘gonzo’ fun. There’s a charming level of jank, yet it’s all tightly woven together by a system that emphasizes the spectacle of tabletop roleplaying above all else.

That alone makes DCC one of the essential OSR games to try, if not necessarily one of the best tabletop RPGs of all time.

The Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar RPG collection adds another layer of nostalgia. Fun fact, Dungeons and Dragons was directly influenced by Leiber’s Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser series. A glance at the misadventures of this seven-foot-tall barbarian and his rogueish thief partner makes that fact very apparent.

All these RPG adventures take place in the eponymous Lankhmar, the iconic city from Leiber’s stories. The RPGs do a good job of immersing you in this compelling, fantastical urban setting – and sharing a home city gives the collection a unified theme, meaning each adventure feels familiar and episodic.

It also helps that Lankhmar itself is a labyrinthine metropolis, rife with secrets, schemes, and savagery, so good that it reportedly helped inspire Terry Pratchett’s famous city setting of Ankh-Morpork. That wins it major nerd points as far as we’re concerned (and makes us want to play this right after Modiphius’ Discworld tabletop RPG, to compare the two).

There’s no better place to start here than the first campaign – #1: Gang Lords of Lankhmar. Everybody wants to be a gangster until they get a knife in the back for their troubles. This crime-filled level 1 adventure drops the players in the middle of a shadowy gang war stuffed with intrigue and violence, right in Lankhmar’s seediest underbelly.

Once you’ve spent a bit of time in Lankhmar, try out adventure #3: Acting Up in Lankhmar. In this one, a traveling troupe of performers has made the unwise decision of insulting a local duke – prompting said vengeful noble to vow to give this band of tights-wearing crusty jugglers their final performance, if you catch our drift. It’s up to the players to keep the show going in this hilariously unhinged saga.

Here are some other fun adventures to check out from the Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar RPG Collection on Fanatical.

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #9: Grave Matters

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #11: Rats of Ilthmar

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #12: Mercy on the Day of the Eel

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #13: Treachery in the Beggar City

Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar #5: Blasphemy and Larceny in Lankhmar

This bundle is only available until Monday, April 7, 2025. That may feel like it’s a while off right now, but don’t wait around too long if you’re thinking of buying it – otherwise, you might end up missing your chance.

