DnD comms chief quits with parting jab at “a**hole” shareholders

Greg Tito has quit his role as the Dungeons and Dragons communication manager at Wizards of the Coast, and is now the Deputy Director of External Affairs for the Washington Secretary of State office in Olympia, WA. Posting about his move on social media channel Bluesky on August 30, Tito says “it feels good to do something that doesn’t just line the pockets of assholes”, later adding “sorry, I meant ‘shareholders’”.

Tito’s earliest role in the games industry was as a tabletop RPG designer for Goodman Games. His career has included stints as the editor in chief at games website Escapist Magazine, and as a screenwriter. He joined the Dungeons and Dragons team in February 2015.

Publicly, Tito might be best known for Dragon Talk, an official DnD podcast that ran until 2023. Fans with longer memories may recall him as the face of Wizards’ DnD news streams until 2019.

Tito’s LinkedIn profile lists a far more corporate range of responsibilities, including “overseeing all messaging for the D&D brand to increase cultural impact, reduce negative opinion, and drive consumer satisfaction”, and “responding to crises”. We have to assume that unforced errors, like Wizards’ mishandling of the OGL license in 2023, kept him very busy.

Tito won’t be quitting DnD altogether, though. Writing on LinkedIn, Tito describes his new boss, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, as “a huge D&D fan and big proponent of the tabletop gaming industry”. He adds that “I’ve already worked with Steve to bring D&D to libraries and schools around the state”. The two met in 2018 when Hobbs was a guest on Dragon Talk.

This is pure headcanon on our part, but there’s something very pleasing about the idea of a government official and their senior staff discussing the merits of various DnD classes between budget meetings; surreptitiously adding the DnD release schedule to the cross-departmental calendar; and – these being DnD fans – getting into fruitless arguments about whether the changes to DnD races in the 2024 Player’s Handbook are a good or bad thing.

