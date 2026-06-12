D&D Beyond turns on content sharing for new 'drops' after fans complain in droves

Wizards of the Coast and the D&D Beyond team has turned on content sharing for its new 'D&D Drops' initiative, enabling Master tier subscribers to share the new spells, monsters, maps, and magic items they receive with these weekly drops with the rest of their party.

This comes surprisingly swiftly, just nine days after the company acknowledged it had made the wrong choice by not enabling this feature. At the time, D&D Beyond Executive Producer Brian Perry said there would be "an update on the feasibility of content sharing in the next few weeks". Turns out: it was feasible!

Currently, you still can't share Maps content from D&D Beyond's official VTT, but all the player options and monsters are transferable, and the new update by Perry explains the Maps stuff will be on there by next week.

On Reddit, a D&D Beyond technical product manager has said they're working on getting the content onto mobile too.

Given that a major benefit of paying for a D&D Beyond subscription instead of just writing things down on paper for free is ease-of-use, it's not hard to see why fans kicked up a stink about not being able to share the D&D drops releases.

Our resident D&D analyst Mollie Russell hasn't been all that impressed by the quality of the gear and spells that D&D Drops has dropped recently. That said, since D&D Beyond is effectively offering extra stuff here without raising its subscription price, a far bigger concern was the lack of sharing - annoying in itself, but especially worrying if it was a herald of further changes to come.

The quick reversal in the face of an irate fanbase is reassuring, and the response on social media and the D&D Beyond comments section has been positive, as you might expect.

You can share your sparkling, insightful, lively thoughts on this development with us and our community over on the Wargamer Discord group.